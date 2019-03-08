Is this the most remote house in Norfolk?

Miles from civilisation but plenty of peace and quiet; Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe; for sale. Pic: William H Brown Select.

If you buy this house in Haddiscoe, for sale for £500,000, don’t forget the milk. That’s because it’s a very long way from the nearest shop as well as school or neighbour.

You can just see the house on the far left with panoramic views all around and the river nearby. Pic: William H Brown Select. You can just see the house on the far left with panoramic views all around and the river nearby. Pic: William H Brown Select.

Seven Mile House, The Marshes, Haddiscoe is tucked away down an unadopted track which itself is two miles long and when you get there, you certainly aren’t going to have a problem with noisy neighbours as there aren’t any.

You have nothing and no one for miles around with the nearest other property being a marsh cottage some distance away.

The house can’t be seen from any road and it’s so remote, the agents marketing it are showing it on Google Earth to give you an idea of its isolated, but peaceful, location.

The countryside setting for Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe. Pic: William H Brown Select. The countryside setting for Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe. Pic: William H Brown Select.

What you do have are beautiful, panoramic views of the surrounding marshes and the river – ideal if you want a bit of peace and quiet but perhaps a little remote for some.

The property is in good structural order, say the agents, but does need a bit of cosmetic work inside and with a number of outbuildings, could make the perfect place to relocate a business if you’re looking for total privacy.

Guy Storrs, from agents William H Brown Select, selling the property, said: “You can’t see it from any road, it’s really fabulous in that it has utter privacy. There’s just nothing near it at all; Haddiscoe, about three miles by car, is the nearest place for a shop and schools.”

The house was bought by its owner about 30 years ago and he and his family lived there, but he’s now in his seventies and has moved out.

You can just make out the house which is almost completely hidden from view. Pic: William H Brown Select. You can just make out the house which is almost completely hidden from view. Pic: William H Brown Select.

Inside, the house offers beamed ceilings and some timber framed walls and a cosy sitting room with exposed brickwork and latch doors.

Outside you also have a slightly incongruous sight in the middle of the marshes – an old fashioned red telephone box which the owner had put in the garden.

The breath-taking view from Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe. Pic: William H Brown Select. The breath-taking view from Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe. Pic: William H Brown Select.

The property seen on Google Earth. Pic: William H Brown Select. The property seen on Google Earth. Pic: William H Brown Select.

Inside Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe. Pic: William H Brown Select. Inside Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe. Pic: William H Brown Select.