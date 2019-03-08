Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Is this the most remote house in Norfolk?

PUBLISHED: 17:30 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 14 March 2019

Miles from civilisation but plenty of peace and quiet; Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe; for sale. Pic: William H Brown Select.

Miles from civilisation but plenty of peace and quiet; Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe; for sale. Pic: William H Brown Select.

If you buy this house in Haddiscoe, for sale for £500,000, don’t forget the milk. That’s because it’s a very long way from the nearest shop as well as school or neighbour.

You can just see the house on the far left with panoramic views all around and the river nearby. Pic: William H Brown Select.You can just see the house on the far left with panoramic views all around and the river nearby. Pic: William H Brown Select.

If you buy this house in Haddiscoe, for sale for £500,000, don’t forget the milk. That’s because it’s a very long way to the nearest shop as well as school or even neighbours.

Seven Mile House, The Marshes, Haddiscoe is tucked away down an unadopted track which itself is two miles long and when you get there, you certainly aren’t going to have a problem with noisy neighbours as there aren’t any.

MORE: Fancy being the gardener at one of Norfolk’s biggest attractions?

You have nothing and no one for miles around with the nearest other property being a marsh cottage some distance away.

The house can’t be seen from any road and it’s so remote, the agents marketing it are showing it on Google Earth to give you an idea of its isolated, but peaceful, location.

The countryside setting for Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe. Pic: William H Brown Select.The countryside setting for Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe. Pic: William H Brown Select.

What you do have are beautiful, panoramic views of the surrounding marshes and the river – ideal if you want a bit of peace and quiet but perhaps a little remote for some.

The property is in good structural order, say the agents, but does need a bit of cosmetic work inside and with a number of outbuildings, could make the perfect place to relocate a business if you’re looking for total privacy.

Guy Storrs, from agents William H Brown Select, selling the property, said: “You can’t see it from any road, it’s really fabulous in that it has utter privacy. There’s just nothing near it at all; Haddiscoe, about three miles by car, is the nearest place for a shop and schools.”

The house was bought by its owner about 30 years ago and he and his family lived there, but he’s now in his seventies and has moved out.

You can just make out the house which is almost completely hidden from view. Pic: William H Brown Select.You can just make out the house which is almost completely hidden from view. Pic: William H Brown Select.

Inside, the house offers beamed ceilings and some timber framed walls and a cosy sitting room with exposed brickwork and latch doors.

Outside you also have a slightly incongruous sight in the middle of the marshes – an old fashioned red telephone box which the owner had put in the garden.

The breath-taking view from Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe. Pic: William H Brown Select.The breath-taking view from Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe. Pic: William H Brown Select.

The property seen on Google Earth. Pic: William H Brown Select.The property seen on Google Earth. Pic: William H Brown Select.

Inside Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe. Pic: William H Brown Select.Inside Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe. Pic: William H Brown Select.

Inside Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe. Pic: William H Brown Select.Inside Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe. Pic: William H Brown Select.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

A city centre street is closed after high winds tore chunk of cladding off tower block

A blockade has been put in place after cladding on the Westlegate Tower has been ripped off due to the high winds. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A city centre street is closed after high winds tore chunk of cladding off tower block

A blockade has been put in place after cladding on the Westlegate Tower has been ripped off due to the high winds. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Sculptor’s ‘two-fingered salute’ to neighbour landed him in court

The two-fingered sculpture installed by Baron Tremain at Flint Cottage. Photo: Lisa Woodcock

Hundreds of employees made redundant following collapse of fundraising firm

HOME Fundraising Ltd had an office at St Vedast House on St Vedast Street in Norwich. Photo: Google

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

‘The kids aren’t that bright’: Teen vandals break into asbestos-filled care home

Vandals have smashed numerous windows at the former site of Shaftesbury Court Care Home, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists