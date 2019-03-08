Search

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:18 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 16 September 2019

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Fans of KFC are in for a treat as the finger-licking chicken brand is set to open seven new drive-thrus in Norfolk.

The home of Colonel Sanders has announced it is looking to open 536 new outlets in the coming months.

Seven of the five will be in Norwich, with a further two in the Cromer/Sheringham area and in Thetford.

The five to open in Norwich include a new drive-thru at the Norwich services on the A11/A47.

A second will be at the Norwich Riverside retail park.

A third will be on the A47 - listed as the Norwich East drive thru.

The fourth and fifth are listed as Norwich North East drive thru and Norwich South drive thru.

Further afield a Cromer Sheringham drive-thru is listed, as well as a drive-thru at Thetford.

The exact locations of these are not yet known.

A spokesman for the company said: "We have bold ambitions to have over 1,000 stores in the UK and Ireland by 2020 and we are looking to build over 50 new stores a year."

These are just a number of sites set to open in the East of England, with the total of new openings in the region set at 53.

Others opening in the Eastern region include those over the border in Suffolk, in locations such as Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall.

