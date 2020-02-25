See the incredible transformation of an 'ugly' barn into a £1.2 million dream home

Rob Lond-Caulk and the 'ugly' farm building he has transformed. Pic: submitted/Archant

A property developer with a knack of converting uninspiring old farm buildings has done it again - this time with an old barn near Norwich.

Before: the barn before being transformed into a luxury home. Pic: submitted Before: the barn before being transformed into a luxury home. Pic: submitted

Rob Lond-Caulk, boss of RSLC Developments, based in King Street, Norwich, has been working on an uninspiring barn situated at Wramplingham.

Over the past year he's transformed Hilltop Barn into a luxury conversion.

Inside it's open plan with lots of windows and sliding doors to beautiful landscaped gardens. The massive space is divided into a modern kitchen with stools and a breakfast bar in sleek charcoal grey. A modern open tread glass staircase takes you to a smart master bedroom suite with doors to a balcony and en suite bathroom with a large contemporary tub.

There are three further bedrooms upstairs and gorgeous views out over the gardens. Upstairs the rooms are carpeted in grey and there is a fith bedroom downstairs with a separate shower room.

Mr Lond-Caulk did a similar conversion of a redundant farm building back in 2018 in Great Ellingham. He said: "We've done it again. Turned an ugly barn into a £1 million plus dream home."

The property is going on the market for a guide of £1.2 million with agents Sowerbys.

Before: the barn before being transformed into a luxury home. Pic: submitted Before: the barn before being transformed into a luxury home. Pic: submitted

After: the barn has been transformed into a luxury home for sale. Pic: Sowerbys After: the barn has been transformed into a luxury home for sale. Pic: Sowerbys

After: the barn has been transformed into a luxury home for sale. Pic: Sowerbys After: the barn has been transformed into a luxury home for sale. Pic: Sowerbys

After: the barn has been transformed into a luxury home for sale. Pic: Sowerbys After: the barn has been transformed into a luxury home for sale. Pic: Sowerbys

After: the barn has been transformed into a luxury home for sale. Pic: Sowerbys After: the barn has been transformed into a luxury home for sale. Pic: Sowerbys

After: the barn has been transformed into a luxury home for sale. Pic: Sowerbys After: the barn has been transformed into a luxury home for sale. Pic: Sowerbys

