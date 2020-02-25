Search

Advanced search

See the incredible transformation of an 'ugly' barn into a £1.2 million dream home

PUBLISHED: 08:00 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 25 February 2020

Rob Lond-Caulk and the 'ugly' farm building he has transformed. Pic: submitted/Archant

Rob Lond-Caulk and the 'ugly' farm building he has transformed. Pic: submitted/Archant

A property developer with a knack of converting uninspiring old farm buildings has done it again - this time with an old barn near Norwich.

Before: the barn before being transformed into a luxury home. Pic: submittedBefore: the barn before being transformed into a luxury home. Pic: submitted

Rob Lond-Caulk, boss of RSLC Developments, based in King Street, Norwich, has been working on an uninspiring barn situated at Wramplingham.

Over the past year he's transformed Hilltop Barn into a luxury conversion.

MORE: Tenant in Booking.com row is boss of local property firm

Inside it's open plan with lots of windows and sliding doors to beautiful landscaped gardens. The massive space is divided into a modern kitchen with stools and a breakfast bar in sleek charcoal grey. A modern open tread glass staircase takes you to a smart master bedroom suite with doors to a balcony and en suite bathroom with a large contemporary tub.

There are three further bedrooms upstairs and gorgeous views out over the gardens. Upstairs the rooms are carpeted in grey and there is a fith bedroom downstairs with a separate shower room.

Mr Lond-Caulk did a similar conversion of a redundant farm building back in 2018 in Great Ellingham. He said: "We've done it again. Turned an ugly barn into a £1 million plus dream home."

The property is going on the market for a guide of £1.2 million with agents Sowerbys.

Before: the barn before being transformed into a luxury home. Pic: submittedBefore: the barn before being transformed into a luxury home. Pic: submitted

After: the barn has been transformed into a luxury home for sale. Pic: SowerbysAfter: the barn has been transformed into a luxury home for sale. Pic: Sowerbys

You may also want to watch:

After: the barn has been transformed into a luxury home for sale. Pic: SowerbysAfter: the barn has been transformed into a luxury home for sale. Pic: Sowerbys

After: the barn has been transformed into a luxury home for sale. Pic: SowerbysAfter: the barn has been transformed into a luxury home for sale. Pic: Sowerbys

After: the barn has been transformed into a luxury home for sale. Pic: SowerbysAfter: the barn has been transformed into a luxury home for sale. Pic: Sowerbys

After: the barn has been transformed into a luxury home for sale. Pic: SowerbysAfter: the barn has been transformed into a luxury home for sale. Pic: Sowerbys

S

Most Read

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Empty van found by dog walker submerged in water in ford

Vehicle submerged in water at Shotesham Ford. PIC: Peter Robertson.

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Plans for recycling centre near NDR move one step closer

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Norwich pub owner found guilty of £1k cancer charity fraud

The Robin Hood Pub, on Mousehold Street, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Brown.

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Ex-Norwich City player must complete unpaid work given for sex assault

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Plans for recycling centre near NDR move one step closer

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Couple set to bow out of business has delivered news for 90 years

John & Sylvia Howell with Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich Norfolk and Minister of State for the Cabinet Office at their surprise retirement party. Picture: Alicia Howell

Burglar targets family-run coffee shop and steals £1,500

Shop manager Jason Hood with partner Rosanna Dunn and their son in the family-run business. Picture: Rosanna Dunn
Drive 24