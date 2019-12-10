Video

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich's new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

It has taken 18 months to create but finally the new Primark store in Haymarket is finished. And here is a look inside, ahead of its grand opening.

Inside the new Primark. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Inside the new Primark. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Philippa Nibbs, director of sales for UK, south and east, showed off the 60,000sq ft store which is 68.5ms long from door to door - the size of three tennis courts.

Over three floors and with 55 fitting rooms, 37 tills, free WiFi and employing a total of 500 people, 130 more than the old store, the new Primark in Haymarket opens tomorrow, Wednesday December 11, to the public from 10am-8pm. Boasting twice as much floorspace as the old store, the new Primark also showcases the firm's 11th beauty studio which is situated on the ground floor and comes with four nail stations, three areas for lashes and brows and a pedicure chair.

A walk-in service operates for those wanting treatments in their lunch hour at the salon being run by natural health and skincare firm Rawr, which promotes no product testing on animals. The salon comes with a large green selfie wall with a pink neon sign 'Love Yourself'.

Inside the new Primark. Pic: Ella Wilkinson Inside the new Primark. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

Ms Nibbs said: "Retail has been having a challenging time so we are thrilled to be able to offer a much improved environment for Primark customers with the new store - giving people a reason to shop in the high street, making it an experience and giving people a reason to get off the sofa to come into an actual store."

The store also sells Primark's new sustainable range of clothing, made from ethically sourced cotton as well as many items made from recycled goods - as the firm takes a bigger leap into aiding the environment.

Womenswear, also on the ground floor, includes a 'trends' section of fashions which are regularly changed.

Inside the new Primark. Pic: Ella Wilkinson Inside the new Primark. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

Shoes include Primark's sought-after Minnie Mouse stiletto heels; available in black and silver with the ears on the back, for £14 a pair and which apparently have proved a sell-out at other stores.

On the first floor is lingerie and another sought-after item - the Aristocats onesie, with bras from £2 as well as a large children's wear section created with bigger aisles for parents shopping with prams and pushchairs. The entire store has been built to be lighter and have more space, with the ceilings made higher and huge windows to flood the shop floor with light. On the second, top floor is menswear and this leads to the home section.

The Minnie Mouse heels. Pic: Ella Wilkinson The Minnie Mouse heels. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

Inside the new Primark. Pic: Ella Wilkinson Inside the new Primark. Pic: Ella Wilkinson