Seaside businesses to stay open later this summer

PUBLISHED: 11:42 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 16 July 2019

Cromer High Street. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Cromer High Street. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood

A number of businesses in Cromer will be staying open later on Fridays during the summertime.

Cromer High Street. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodCromer High Street. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The scheme, organised by Cromer Chamber of Trade, will see shops in the seaside town staying open until 8pm throughout the summer months.

Many businesses, such as Breakers, Victorian Tea Rooms and Benedict's Cove, have already signed up to the scheme, which starts on Friday, July 26.

Sam Grout, chairman of the chamber and owner of Old Rock Shop Bistro, said: "The reaction has been fantastic so far. The idea goes back to when we organised late night shopping at Christmas. A lot of shops joined us for that evening.

"This is a chance for locals to demonstrate that they really do want shops to be open later."

Cromer High Street. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodCromer High Street. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Cromer Chamber of Trade is a voluntary, non-profit partnership of business working together to promote the trading and business interests of Cromer and to represent its members interests, as a collective voice.

Mr Grout said: "Any business that wishes to take part and join in is warmly invited to do so. Posters will be distributed to any businesses and organisations willing to display them in the coming days.

"Even if a business cannot or does not want to stay open later, we would be grateful if they could do their bit by displaying a poster."

People have responded well to the new scheme, Sharon Powles said: "It's about time. Brilliant idea" while Denise Morgan said: "At long last. Have been needing a cafe open Friday and Saturday evenings."

Julie Cole, owner of gift shop Benedict's Cove, said: "It has been said that visitors would like more things open in the evening when they come into town for dinner or come off the beach.

"Hopefully late opening helps locals who are out at work all day to get a little chance to shop locally.

"We all know from the big names in retail that have folded recently, how important it is to gave every opportunity to potential customers to shop in person rather than online and to hopefully keep our high street vibrant."

For more information about the scheme visit the chambers website: www.cromerchamber.org.uk

