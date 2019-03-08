New lifestyle store to bring Cornish style to Norwich

A clothing brand which already has concessions in John Lewis and Jarrold will get its own city store this summer.

Seasalt Cornwall, which sells womenswear, menswear and gifts, will bring a touch of coastal chic to Norwich when it opens in August 2019.

This will be the first Seasalt Cornwall to open in Norfolk but there are three branches in Suffolk, located in Southwold, Woodbridge and Bury Saint Edmunds and a new Aldeburgh store is set to open in July.

The popular clothing retailer was founded in Penzance in 1981 and is run by the Chadwick family with standalone and concessions across the UK.

The shop specialises in "beautiful, practical clothes", including a large rainwear collection, and bold prints created by their in-house artists.

The clothing and accessories are all made from natural fabrics and it was the first fashion company to win a prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise in Sustainability in 2013.

Whilst the exact location is unknown, Seasalt Cornwall are currently advertising for jobs including store manager, sales advisors and supervisors.