Scam warning over 'internet hacking' cold calls

PUBLISHED: 14:51 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 30 June 2019

File photo. A scam warning has been issued over a Ofcom cold call. Picture Getty Images/iStockphoto.

A scam warning has been issued by Norfolk Trading Standards after reports of cold calls delivering a recorded message claiming to be from Ofcom.

The message states that Ofcom has "an issue with your internet" and that they will "cut of your internet within 24 hours as hacking had been detected".

The message then gives some press button options.

Norfolk Trading Standards has confirmed these calls are not genuine and are not connected with Ofcom in any way.

A spokesperson for Ofcom said: "If you receive a call like this, from somebody claiming to be from Ofcom, please do not hand over any personal details or press a button to continue the call. Instead, hang up and report the calls, including the number from which they're calling, to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040."

The calls are the latest variation of scam calls attempting to panic the recipient into interacting with the call.

