Seven places to see Father Christmas in west Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:16 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 08 December 2019

Make Christmas magical for your children with these brilliant Santa's Grottos in Norfolk Credit: Holkham Estate

Holkham Estate

If your children are looking to place their order with Father Christmas when he visits west Norfolk, look no further than our handy guide.

Church Farm, Stow Bardolph

Santa will be visiting Stow Bardolph between Thursday, December 12 and Monday, December 23. Those wishing to greet him don't need to book ahead.

Visitors are taken from reception to the Nativity Barn by one of Santa's elves where they can see the animals in the nativity scene before being called to meet the man himself.

Visiting Father Christmas is £10 per child, with adults going free, each visitor will receive a present.

Oxburgh Hall, King's Lynn

The hall is offering a 12 days of Christmas trail before visitors finally meet Father Christmas and his elves in his decorated saloon.

Those wishing to visit should call 03442491895.

Dobbies Garden Centre, King's Lynn

Want to do the shop while the kids visit Santa? This one might be for you.

Dobbies Garden Centre in King's Lynn, which is in the same building as Tesco on the Hardwick Business Park, is hosting Father Christmas until December 24.

Visitors will receive an age-appropriate gift from large brands including Lego, Playmobil and Ravensburger.

Visits cost £11.99, with advanced booking recommended.

AT Johnson Home Hardware, Downham Market

Father Christmas will visit the toy and hardware shop between December 14 and December 21.

At the store Santa will spend 10 minutes with each child, and give them a good quality present at the end as well as a Christmas activity to take home.

Visits cost £9.95 and visitors will also receive a 10pc off voucher to use in-store.

Vancouver Quarter, King's Lynn

Father Christmas will be at the Vancouver Quarter in King's Lynn right up until Christmas Eve

This year the grotto will be slightly different, with a wintery path to follow before meeting Santa via the elves' workshop where young visitors can catch a glimpse of them at work.

There will also be a wrapped gift for every child and a professional photographer will be on-hand to ensure the memory is captured perfectly.

A visit costs £3 which will be donated to East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), and booking in advance is essential.

