A stationery store closes for 'strategic purposes' in Norwich's Castle Mall

Ryman stationery in Castle Mall, which is to close but it is hoped it will relocate to another unit. Pic: Ryman.

Ryman stationery store is closing in Castle Mall to ‘make way for a new leisure operator’ but there are hopes it will relocate to another unit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall. Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Ryman, the stationer and supplier of home and office essentials, is to close its store on level two on May 11, Castle Mall confirmed today.

Castle Mall's manager, Robert Bradley, said: “The Ryman store is closing for strategic purposes in order to make way for an exciting new leisure tenant, who are taking occupation later this year.

“We are sorry to see such a great retailer go but this is part of an exciting transformation of Castle Mall which we are starting to put in place.

You may also want to watch:

“We are also very hopeful that this is not a final goodbye to Ryman as we are in talks with a view to them relocating to another unit within the centre in the next few months.”

MORE: Man awarded £700 after Norfolk estate agent was in 'breach of code of conduct'

Castle Mall were unable to reveal the name of the new operator at this stage, but an announcement is expected in the near future.

It is the latest store change as the mall 'evolves' with different businesses occupying some of the units. However, the centre is set to get a boost when the new bowling alley opens as well as Pure Gym. Both are being currently built.