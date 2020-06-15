Engineering group supports sector with acquisition of two fabrication businesses

Daniel Leggett (left) with Martin Rolf, former owner of Round House Picture: Round Engineering Group Archant

It’s been a busy year so far for Lowestoft-based Round Engineering Group, with the acquisition of two businesses within the last five months, bringing much-needed job security during turbulent times.

David Stebbings, Eastern Hardware Co general manager Picture: Round Engineering Group David Stebbings, Eastern Hardware Co general manager Picture: Round Engineering Group

Daniel Leggett, a Chartered Engineer from Beccles, hasn’t let a global pandemic get in the way of his dedication to the local engineering sector. Despite the current difficulties presented by COVID-19, the owner of Round Engineering Group has made two acquisitions: Round House Limited in February and Eastern Hardware Co at the beginning of June.

Round House Limited was set up in 1963 by the Rolf family, and has become a leading specialist in superior stainless-steel engineering fabrication, supplying local and national clients across a diverse range of industries, including oil and gas, automotive, food manufacturing and sports and leisure.

The more recent acquisition of Eastern Hardware Co complements Round House Limited by adding a site service component to the current portfolio. Established in 1944, Eastern Hardware’s metalworkers and steel fabricators have a reputation for providing onsite fabrications and installations for local manufacturers, covering anything from ventilation ducting on Royal Navy vessels through to steel frames for the construction of industrial and commercial buildings.

“It’s been a great honour to work with the team at Round House and I look forward to working with the new team from Eastern Hardware Co,” said Daniel. “We’re excited about how the two companies can add further value for our customers and provide a more complete offering. I offer sincere thanks to both teams for the tremendous progress we have made so far.”

Peter Colby, former owner of Eastern Hardware Co, said of the acquisition: “I am delighted to see a local entrepreneur investing in engineering! Daniel has an ambitious growth plan, and I feel reassured in passing on the Eastern Hardware baton to him, having seen the great improvements he has already made at Round House.”

The partnership will benefit both companies, with Eastern Hardware Co moving to the Round House fabrication facility on the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate. David Stebbings, Eastern Hardware Co general manager, said: “We look forward to continuing to provide great service to our existing customers, and I for one am very excited about working with the great team at Round House, many of whom I have known for years.”

Peter Aldous, MP for the Waveney constituency, offered advice during the acquisition process and commended the efforts of everyone involved during a time when job security is of key concern. East Suffolk Council’s Economic Development team also offered support and similar sentiments.

Daniel Leggett is the great grandson of Beccles businessman Jimmy Leggett, who was famous for his lorries decaled with ‘Here comes JR Leggett’ on the front and ‘There goes JR Leggett’ on the back. Daniel is a graduate of Brunel University, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, is a PMP certified project manager, and has an MBA from Imperial College. He has over 15 years’ experience in project leadership in the oil and gas industry, both internationally and domestically.

Round House has an ambitious acquisition strategy and is actively searching for new opportunities. If you have a business you would like to discuss, or for general enquiries about Round House or Eastern Hardware Co, please call Daniel Leggett on 01502 515220.