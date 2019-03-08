Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Historic building 'upgraded into a stylish café, bar and restaurant' set for auction

PUBLISHED: 14:03 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 28 May 2019

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, is set to be auctioned off. Photo: James Carr.

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, is set to be auctioned off. Photo: James Carr.

Archant

A historic building and former site of Britain's most easterly gin bar is due to be auctioned off next month.

The Ropeworks on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, when it opened in 2017. Picture: James Bass PhotographyThe Ropeworks on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, when it opened in 2017. Picture: James Bass Photography

The Old Ropeworks bar and restaurant in Lowestoft, which closed at the end of January, is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It is being sold by auction next Wednesday, June 5 with a minimum guide price of £180,000 - £200,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure, with the auctioneers describing it as a "substantial town centre building" with "potential for other uses."

According to the property description from the auctioneers for the building in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft - ahead of the sale at Dunston Hall Hotel on the outskirts of Norwich - it states: "The three storey building was originally built in 1857 but recently the property has been upgraded into a stylish café, bar and restaurant."

The Ropeworks on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass PhotographyThe Ropeworks on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Originally built with just two floors by the Gourock Ropeworks company - a multi-national business based on the outskirts of Glasgow trading to shippers, fishermen and merchants throughout the world - it is believed to have been the company's only building in this area.

You may also want to watch:

In recent years the building was home to furniture store Ananas and Dansk, and then it became an antiques shop before the bar opened in April 2017.

The Ropeworks on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass PhotographyThe Ropeworks on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

But its dreams of making a name as the country's most easterly gin palace were cut short as the owner's said the business struggled with parking woes and competition from nearby Wetherspoons.

According to the auctioneers, the three-storey bar "extends to over 4,100 sq. ft with the ground floor offering a reception, café area, kitchens and storage and the upper floors having further bar and seating areas."

In March, the property was put up for sale with Paul Hubbard Estate Agents for £249,950, with an option to buy the property and fittings for £274,950.

Now listed as a partner agent for this commercial auction next month, it is due to take place at 11am on June 5, with The Old Ropeworks listed at Lot 20 in the auction.

The auction house website states: "Potential may exist for a number of alternative uses (subject to planning)."

Visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lot/97163

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘Dangerous levels of meat’ - Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I’ve got to cut myself to the bone’: low pupil numbers putting pressure on village schools

Bacton Primary School is among dozens of rural Norfolk primaries which are under-subscribed for the new academic year. Picture: Google

Road reopens after crash leaves car on its side

Police have closed Hempnall Road B1527 following a crash. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘I was scared’ - Mother-of-three finds blood splattered on her windows after Norwich park stabbing

A mother-of-three has described her worry after finding splatters of blood on her window after a man was stabbed in a Norwich park. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Tearoom to close because there’s ‘nowhere to park’

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pictured are members of the Red Hat Ladies Society. Pic: Pretty Little Teashop

Cyclist injured in Norwich crash

A black BMW was involved in a crash with a cyclist near the Mile End Road turn off from Newmarket Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Dangerous levels of meat’ - Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists