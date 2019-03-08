Historic building 'upgraded into a stylish café, bar and restaurant' set for auction

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, is set to be auctioned off. Photo: James Carr. Archant

A historic building and former site of Britain's most easterly gin bar is due to be auctioned off next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ropeworks on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, when it opened in 2017. Picture: James Bass Photography The Ropeworks on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, when it opened in 2017. Picture: James Bass Photography

The Old Ropeworks bar and restaurant in Lowestoft, which closed at the end of January, is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It is being sold by auction next Wednesday, June 5 with a minimum guide price of £180,000 - £200,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure, with the auctioneers describing it as a "substantial town centre building" with "potential for other uses."

According to the property description from the auctioneers for the building in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft - ahead of the sale at Dunston Hall Hotel on the outskirts of Norwich - it states: "The three storey building was originally built in 1857 but recently the property has been upgraded into a stylish café, bar and restaurant."

The Ropeworks on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography The Ropeworks on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Originally built with just two floors by the Gourock Ropeworks company - a multi-national business based on the outskirts of Glasgow trading to shippers, fishermen and merchants throughout the world - it is believed to have been the company's only building in this area.

You may also want to watch:

In recent years the building was home to furniture store Ananas and Dansk, and then it became an antiques shop before the bar opened in April 2017.

The Ropeworks on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography The Ropeworks on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

But its dreams of making a name as the country's most easterly gin palace were cut short as the owner's said the business struggled with parking woes and competition from nearby Wetherspoons.

According to the auctioneers, the three-storey bar "extends to over 4,100 sq. ft with the ground floor offering a reception, café area, kitchens and storage and the upper floors having further bar and seating areas."

In March, the property was put up for sale with Paul Hubbard Estate Agents for £249,950, with an option to buy the property and fittings for £274,950.

Now listed as a partner agent for this commercial auction next month, it is due to take place at 11am on June 5, with The Old Ropeworks listed at Lot 20 in the auction.

The auction house website states: "Potential may exist for a number of alternative uses (subject to planning)."

Visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lot/97163