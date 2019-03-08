Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Ready to ride? Plans made for second roller coaster in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:57 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 09 March 2019

One of the temporary rides at Wroxham Barns in summer, 2018. The attraction is planning to install three similar rides, including a roller coaster, hopefully in time for the Easter holidays. Picture: RICHARD JARMY

One of the temporary rides at Wroxham Barns in summer, 2018. The attraction is planning to install three similar rides, including a roller coaster, hopefully in time for the Easter holidays. Picture: RICHARD JARMY

www.richardjarmy.co.uk - 07799031820

Children and adults alike can throw their hands up with delight - Norfolk may soon get its second roller coaster.

One of the temporary rides at Wroxham Barns in summer, 2018. The attraction is planning to install three similar rides, including a roller coaster, hopefully in time for the Easter holidays. Picture: RICHARD JARMYOne of the temporary rides at Wroxham Barns in summer, 2018. The attraction is planning to install three similar rides, including a roller coaster, hopefully in time for the Easter holidays. Picture: RICHARD JARMY

Wroxham Barns, a farm-and-crafts themed-attraction near the Broads village, is hoping to install the roller coaster, along with two other rides called ‘Jumping frogs’ and ‘Dizzy caterpillar’, in time for the Easter holidays in mid April.

The roller coaster would be just the second in the county after the ride on Great Yarmouth’s Pleasure Beach.

But Ian Russell, Wroxham Barns’ director, said their roller coaster would offer something much different to the seaside attraction.

He said the roller coaster would be suitable for both adults and young children, which was a key part of a plan to expand their offering.

One of the temporary rides at Wroxham Barns in summer, 2018. The attraction is planning to install three similar rides, including a roller coaster, hopefully in time for the Easter holidays. Picture: RICHARD JARMYOne of the temporary rides at Wroxham Barns in summer, 2018. The attraction is planning to install three similar rides, including a roller coaster, hopefully in time for the Easter holidays. Picture: RICHARD JARMY

Mr Russell said: “The family want to do things together, and for that we need a ride that adults can go on.

“They don’t just want to sit and watch the children go ‘round, they want to go ‘round themselves.”

Mr Russell, who founded the Barns on the site of a disused dairy farm in 1983, said the plans were prompted by the popularity of a temporary roller coaster and other rides at the site over summer 2018.

He said the Barns’ roller coaster would be smaller than the Great Yarmouth ride, and, in keeping with the peaceful, rural surrounds, would be far quieter.

Wroxham Barns' owner Ian Russell. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYWroxham Barns' owner Ian Russell. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Mr Russel said: “It’s very much in the scale that people appreciate for the Wroxham Barns. Most roller coasters can be quite noisy but we’ve had to find one which is nearly silent. It’s a brand new piece of kit.”

The ride would be 3.6m high.

A design and access statement says of the plans: “In line with similar visitor attractions, it is essential for the long-term success of Wroxham Barns that it is able to continue to introduce new attractions on a regular basis, to remain competitive and continue to offer a high quality visitor experience.

“If attractions are not refreshed/replaced regularly, visitor numbers to this type of facility begin to decline.”

Hoveton Parish Council said in a statement to North Norfolk District Council it had no objection to the plans.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s spirited 1-0 Championship win against Swansea City

Onel Hernandez leads the charge in Norwich City's 1-0 win over Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘But it’s the weekend’: Man three times over limit arrested after stumbling to car in front of police

A driver has been arrested after stumbling to his car. Picture: Archant

Vehicles pulled off road for transporting dangerous load

According to a post to Twitter, The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) caught the drivers on the A146/A143 in Gillingham, near Beccles. Picture: NSRAPT

Surgeon escapes prison after colleagues sign last-gasp letter of support

Harald Geogloman and wife, Ileana. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

“Reclaim the streets” - call for community action to tackle drug crime

Russell Street has been having problems with anti-social behaviour and drug dealing. Picture: Andrew Stone

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘But it’s the weekend’: Man three times over limit arrested after stumbling to car in front of police

A driver has been arrested after stumbling to his car. Picture: Archant

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s spirited 1-0 Championship win against Swansea City

Onel Hernandez leads the charge in Norwich City's 1-0 win over Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Dramatic footage shows moment abuser is caught after high speed chase

The high speed chase came to an end at a field near Blundeston Road in Lowestoft. PIC: Taken from Suffolk Police dashcam.

Share you memories of seaside carnival in its 50th year

A smartly dressed participant in Cromer Carnival's traditional waiters and waitresses race in from of the pier, probably during the 1970s. Picture: CROMER CARNIVAL

More than 5,000 calls made to King’s Lynn Samaritans in just 92 days

Helen, Mick and Gill from the King's Lynn branch of the Samaritans. Photo: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists