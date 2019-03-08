Ready to ride? Plans made for second roller coaster in Norfolk

One of the temporary rides at Wroxham Barns in summer, 2018. The attraction is planning to install three similar rides, including a roller coaster, hopefully in time for the Easter holidays. Picture: RICHARD JARMY www.richardjarmy.co.uk - 07799031820

Children and adults alike can throw their hands up with delight - Norfolk may soon get its second roller coaster.

Wroxham Barns, a farm-and-crafts themed-attraction near the Broads village, is hoping to install the roller coaster, along with two other rides called ‘Jumping frogs’ and ‘Dizzy caterpillar’, in time for the Easter holidays in mid April.

The roller coaster would be just the second in the county after the ride on Great Yarmouth’s Pleasure Beach.

But Ian Russell, Wroxham Barns’ director, said their roller coaster would offer something much different to the seaside attraction.

He said the roller coaster would be suitable for both adults and young children, which was a key part of a plan to expand their offering.

Mr Russell said: “The family want to do things together, and for that we need a ride that adults can go on.

“They don’t just want to sit and watch the children go ‘round, they want to go ‘round themselves.”

Mr Russell, who founded the Barns on the site of a disused dairy farm in 1983, said the plans were prompted by the popularity of a temporary roller coaster and other rides at the site over summer 2018.

He said the Barns’ roller coaster would be smaller than the Great Yarmouth ride, and, in keeping with the peaceful, rural surrounds, would be far quieter.

Wroxham Barns' owner Ian Russell. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Wroxham Barns' owner Ian Russell. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Mr Russel said: “It’s very much in the scale that people appreciate for the Wroxham Barns. Most roller coasters can be quite noisy but we’ve had to find one which is nearly silent. It’s a brand new piece of kit.”

The ride would be 3.6m high.

A design and access statement says of the plans: “In line with similar visitor attractions, it is essential for the long-term success of Wroxham Barns that it is able to continue to introduce new attractions on a regular basis, to remain competitive and continue to offer a high quality visitor experience.

“If attractions are not refreshed/replaced regularly, visitor numbers to this type of facility begin to decline.”

Hoveton Parish Council said in a statement to North Norfolk District Council it had no objection to the plans.