Gonzo's Tearoom owners put pizzeria up for sale

The Rocky Mountain Pizza Project on the Prince of Wales Road is up for sale. Picture: Mark Goodwin Mark Goodwin

The owners of Gonzo's Tearoom have put their pizza takeaway kitchen in the Prince of Wales Road up for sale.

Posting on Facebook, co-owner of the Rocky Mountain Pizza Project, Brad Baxter said he and his business partner brother Mike wanted to focus solely on Gonzo's.

He wrote: "If anyone's interested in a pizza/takeaway delivery business get in touch. Mike and I have decided to sell our kitchen on Prince of Wales Road and focus on further developing our building at Gonzo's.

"Very nice kitchen and equipment, profitable business if you're working hard plus a low rent.

"Semi-financing a portion of the business is possible for the right candidate. It's how I got my start in being my own boss and could possibly pay it forward."

The pair also have other venues since opening Voodoo Daddy's Showroom in the former Bermuda Bob's site in Timberhill.

The Showroom opened in September 2019 and is a sports bar and pizzeria.