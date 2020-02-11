Search

Advanced search

Gonzo's Tearoom owners put pizzeria up for sale

PUBLISHED: 17:19 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 11 February 2020

The Rocky Mountain Pizza Project on the Prince of Wales Road is up for sale. Picture: Mark Goodwin

The Rocky Mountain Pizza Project on the Prince of Wales Road is up for sale. Picture: Mark Goodwin

Mark Goodwin

The owners of Gonzo's Tearoom have put their pizza takeaway kitchen in the Prince of Wales Road up for sale.

Posting on Facebook, co-owner of the Rocky Mountain Pizza Project, Brad Baxter said he and his business partner brother Mike wanted to focus solely on Gonzo's.

He wrote: "If anyone's interested in a pizza/takeaway delivery business get in touch. Mike and I have decided to sell our kitchen on Prince of Wales Road and focus on further developing our building at Gonzo's.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Refunds for scrapped events to be issued two months after cancellation

"Very nice kitchen and equipment, profitable business if you're working hard plus a low rent.

"Semi-financing a portion of the business is possible for the right candidate. It's how I got my start in being my own boss and could possibly pay it forward."

The pair also have other venues since opening Voodoo Daddy's Showroom in the former Bermuda Bob's site in Timberhill.

The Showroom opened in September 2019 and is a sports bar and pizzeria.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Man shaved partner’s head to ‘make her unattractive to men’

Mariusz Borukalo was sentenced to 30 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Town furniture shop to close after 41 years

Cooks Furnishings Carpets & Interiors Ltd on Guanock Place in King’s Lynn will close in April as owner Melenie Haskett is looking to retire. Picture; Sarah Hussain

Travelling showmen family have village home bid rejected

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, wife Keely and Robert Jnr. Photo: Neil Perry

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Gonzo’s Tearoom owners put pizzeria up for sale

The Rocky Mountain Pizza Project on the Prince of Wales Road is up for sale. Picture: Mark Goodwin

Staff claim they are still owed wages after pub deli closes

Richard and Lucy Golding in Goldings in the former Wenns on King's Lynn's Saturday Market Place before it closed Picture: Ian Burt

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Ex-helicopter engineer and paramedic found dead in churchyard

Police at St Marys Church in Diss when Robert Worthington's body was found Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24