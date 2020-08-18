Search

Advanced search

M&S to axe 7,000 jobs – some at regional level

PUBLISHED: 07:55 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:37 18 August 2020

Marks & Spencer is axing more jobs. Pic: Archant

Marks & Spencer is axing more jobs. Pic: Archant

Archant

Marks & Spencer, with stores in Norfolk, said it plans to cut jobs including in regional management as well as in store.

The retail giant also plans to reduce the number of roles at its central support centre.

Norwich and King’s Lynn in Norfolk and Lowestoft in Suffolk have stand-alone stores as well as food concessions and Simply Food outlets which also operate in Great Yarmouth. Last month the retailer announced 950 head office roles would go.

MORE: Owner of local artisan chocolate shop opening in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

You may also want to watch:

During lockdown, the company said it learnt to work more flexibly, using the same staff to man both the food aisles and the clothing sections. New Microsoft technology will also allow it to reduce layers of management, M&S said.

“We expect a significant proportion will be through voluntary departures and early retirement. In line with our longstanding value of treating our people well, we will now begin an extensive programme of communication with colleagues,” M&S said.

It also expects to create “a number” of new jobs as M&S invests in its online capacity.

Chief executive Steve Rowe said: “In May we outlined our plans to learn from the crisis, accelerate our transformation and deliver a stronger, more agile business in a world in which some customer habits were changed forever.

“Three months on and our Never the Same Again programme is progressing; albeit the outlook is uncertain and we remain cautious.

“As part of our Never The Same Again programme to embed the positive changes in ways of working through the crisis, we are today announcing proposals to further streamline store operations and management structures.

“These proposals are an important step in becoming a leaner, faster business set up to serve changing customer needs and we are committed to supporting colleagues through this time.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

New £325 a night suite opens in coaching inn – with £8,000 bath tub

Iain Wilson, pictured at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Archant

Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

How well do you remember Norwich in the 90s? Let’s find out

Royal Arcade in Norwich, dated 21st February 1995. Photo: Archant Library

‘I want proof that knife attacker is deported’ - judge

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Pub forced to close due to flooding just weeks after reopening following lockdown

East Harling was hit with heavy rainfall over the weekend and flooded The Nags Head pub which has now been forced to close.Photo: Caitlyn Cooke

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’ve probably lost 80pc of my trade’: businesses hit by roadworks

Alex Campeao, owner of Copa Cubana on Upper King Street. Picture: Archant

Controversial pig farm plans spark village anger

File photo of pigs. Plans for a pig farm in Aldborough in north Norfolk have drawn many objections from nearby residents. Picture: Simon Parker

PROFILE: Spurs ‘future captain’ wants to embrace new experiences with City

Norwich City have signed midfielder Oliver Skipp from Tottenham on loan Picture: Norwich City FC

How to follow the draws as City learn their EFL Cup and Trophy opponents

Loan winger Patrick Roberts hit the post as Norwich were beaten at Crawley in the League Cup in August 2019 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Homes plan for farm should be refused, council officers say

The site on North Walsham Road, Banningham, where two new homes would be built. Picture: Google Maps