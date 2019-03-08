Search

PUBLISHED: 06:00 31 August 2019

Record producer Graham Wilson, inset, and his beautiful glass single storey home, for sale with Chewton Rose for £895,000. Pic: Graham Wilson/Chewton Rose

Record producer Graham Wilson, inset, and his beautiful glass single storey home, for sale with Chewton Rose for £895,000. Pic: Graham Wilson/Chewton Rose

Is this hidden, modern masterpiece Norfolk's most striking bungalow?

Graham Wilson, a record producer who is selling his glass and steel home. Pic: Graham WilsonGraham Wilson, a record producer who is selling his glass and steel home. Pic: Graham Wilson

Record producer Graham Wilson - who worked with bands including Boyzone - is selling up his single-storey home built from glass and steel. And even though it might be out-of-the-ordinary passersby can't rubberneck because it is conveniently hidden from view.

Mr Wilson, who was also a member of the Scottish house music band Nightcrawlers, created the home in a picturesque setting on the banks of the River Wensum.

He bought the bungalow 11 years ago, extended it by about 45% and re-built it in a modernist style inspired by German architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe's Farnsworth House, a steel and glass weekend retreat in Chicago built for a prominent nephrologist where she could play her violin and read poetry.

Mr Wilson's home boasts spectacular country and river views with a huge glass-fronted, canopied, decked balcony and inside he has filled it with his collection of eclectic modern art spanning from the 1970s.

River View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton RoseRiver View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton Rose

But Mr Wilson is selling up - he wants to start a barn conversion project although he is staying in Norfolk.

River View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton RoseRiver View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton Rose

"I've done everything I can do here, it's ready for someone else to take it over. It took a long time to get planning permission and I'd never done anything like this before.

"I literally painted the walls white and filled it with colourful art. It's beautiful because it looks over towards the river and you can't see it from the road so no one knows it's here. I love watching the wildlife - I don't watch television.

"My aim was to make it suitable for living in all year round. There is an area of decking down by the river where you can sit in the sunshine beside the water and then another party area in a different section of the garden. At night the garden can be lit up in zones, which looks incredible. The trees can be lit up all around the garden and when you look back at the house when it is illuminated, it gives the illusion of floating."

Called River View, the home situated near Old Costessey, has two master bedrooms with en suites and a double bedroom with an open-plan living area. The house sits in two thirds of an acre.

River View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton RoseRiver View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton Rose

Mr Wilson owns fishing rights for his side of the river and has a boat. He was signed to Chrysalis Records and worked with Irish boy band Boyzone with the original line-up of Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Stephen Gately, Shane Lynch and Mikey Graham.

Graham Wilson, who is selling his glass and steel home. Pic: Graham WilsonGraham Wilson, who is selling his glass and steel home. Pic: Graham Wilson

River View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton RoseRiver View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton Rose

River View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton RoseRiver View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton Rose

River View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton RoseRiver View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton Rose

River View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton RoseRiver View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton Rose

River View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton RoseRiver View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton Rose

River View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton RoseRiver View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton Rose

River View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton RoseRiver View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton Rose

River View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton RoseRiver View, for sale with Chewton Rose. Pic: Chewton Rose

