‘It’s just too tough’: Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

The landlords of a Norfolk pub have revealed they have handed back the keys, saying trading conditions are simply too tough.

Paul and Tracy Crisp have run The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe for six years, but have ended their leasehold with the owner also putting the property on the market.

The pair made the decision after running the pub became increasingly difficult, with Mr Crisp also needing to take time away from the business for an operation.

He said: “It just became harder and harder. The pub needs a big investment to bring it into the next era and it’s just not something we have the capacity to do. Although Tracy also works in the business I’m the engine room of the pub as it were, and with me needing to take some time out we felt it wouldn’t work.

“The industry is increasingly moving towards bigger venues. Our overhead costs just kept increasing and we realised it was getting less viable to run the pub, especially with the work that needed doing. We’ve done two internal refurbishments but what it needs is someone with a big chunk of cash to really bring it on so it’s on the same level as other venues.”

Mr Crisp added that he hopes the pub will be taken on in the near future.

“I don’t think it will be taken on by a chain because they’re looking for bigger venues. We still live in the village so we’d like to see it taken on as a local, it’ll be nice to see the friends we’ve made but from the other side of the bar – when we’re allowed to of course,” he said.

“We made the decision to move on before the coronavirus outbreak, but it definitely made us feel that we’d made the right decision. We’ve had some really good times at the pub and are grateful for the support we’ve had over the years.”

Parties interested in the freehold of the business can find information at Daltons Business.

The freehold is for sale for £280,000.