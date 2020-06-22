Search

Advanced search

‘It’s just too tough’: Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

PUBLISHED: 10:52 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 22 June 2020

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Archant

The landlords of a Norfolk pub have revealed they have handed back the keys, saying trading conditions are simply too tough.

Paul and Tracy Crisp have run The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe for six years, but have ended their leasehold with the owner also putting the property on the market.

The pair made the decision after running the pub became increasingly difficult, with Mr Crisp also needing to take time away from the business for an operation.

MORE: Norfolk’s pubs raring to reopen with marquees hired for beer gardens

You may also want to watch:

He said: “It just became harder and harder. The pub needs a big investment to bring it into the next era and it’s just not something we have the capacity to do. Although Tracy also works in the business I’m the engine room of the pub as it were, and with me needing to take some time out we felt it wouldn’t work.

“The industry is increasingly moving towards bigger venues. Our overhead costs just kept increasing and we realised it was getting less viable to run the pub, especially with the work that needed doing. We’ve done two internal refurbishments but what it needs is someone with a big chunk of cash to really bring it on so it’s on the same level as other venues.”

Mr Crisp added that he hopes the pub will be taken on in the near future.

“I don’t think it will be taken on by a chain because they’re looking for bigger venues. We still live in the village so we’d like to see it taken on as a local, it’ll be nice to see the friends we’ve made but from the other side of the bar – when we’re allowed to of course,” he said.

“We made the decision to move on before the coronavirus outbreak, but it definitely made us feel that we’d made the right decision. We’ve had some really good times at the pub and are grateful for the support we’ve had over the years.”

Parties interested in the freehold of the business can find information at Daltons Business.

The freehold is for sale for £280,000.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

Restaurant selling gourmet burgers set for Norwich

Sall's Lokma, which sells gourmet burgers, is set to open off Prince of Wales Road in Norwich in July. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

Restaurant selling gourmet burgers set for Norwich

Sall's Lokma, which sells gourmet burgers, is set to open off Prince of Wales Road in Norwich in July. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Busy A-road to get new 50mph speed limits

New 50mph speed limits are being installed on the A134, including on the section of road near Shouldham. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Bus station could be demolished to make way for new flats and library

Plans have been revealed to redevelop Hunstanton Bus Station Picture: Chris Bishop

‘An angel’ - army of volunteers stave off loneliness for people isolated by coronavirus

Voluntary Norfolk chief executive Alan Hopley. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY
Drive 24