Norwich store moves back home one year after devastating fire

"It's good to be home" Richard Austin with staff members at Rainbow Wholefoods in Norwich which was devastated by fire last year. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

The owner of a Norwich wholefoods store which was gutted by fire a year ago has thanked customers for their support after the shop moved back into its old premises.

"It has been a tough and emotional year" Richard Austin from Rainbow Wholefoods. Picture: Neil Didsbury "It has been a tough and emotional year" Richard Austin from Rainbow Wholefoods. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Rainbow Wholefoods in Labour in Vain Yard was left a blackened shell by the fire which took hold on the night of April 11, 2018.

The shop relocated to the former Rock Collection building in Lower Goat Lane just a month later, with many members of the public offering to help fit out the temporary store.

But this week Rainbow moved back home following months of hard graft to renovate the burnt-out building, which was saved due to the quick action of neighbours who spotted the blaze.

Richard Austin, owner of Rainbow Wholefoods, said: “It was an extraordinary year. I have never been so tired in all my life, but it has been fun and our public stayed with us.

Back in business, Rainbow Wholefoods has returned to its original home in Labour in Vain Yard in Norwich after a devastating fire in 2018. Picture: Neil Didsbury Back in business, Rainbow Wholefoods has returned to its original home in Labour in Vain Yard in Norwich after a devastating fire in 2018. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“When you do a job all the time people do not really give you much praise, but people have been so kind to us and really kept our spirits up when we moved into the temporary shop and now they are doing it again. We are getting a sense of people appreciating our work which is very heartening.”

Due to vehicle access issues around Lower Goat Lane, Rainbow Wholefoods staff spent the weekend moving all of the shop's stock and equipment on pallets down Guildhall Hill to Labour in Vain Yard.

Since reopening on Monday Mr Austin said trading have been “very brisk”.

Richard Austin from Rainbow Wholefoods who have moved back into their original home at Labour in Vain Yard in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury Richard Austin from Rainbow Wholefoods who have moved back into their original home at Labour in Vain Yard in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“We are all a bit tired but the public are very happy to see us back,” he said.

“Lower Goat Lane is a very lively street, sometimes a little too lively. Our yard is right in the middle of the city but it is quiet and peaceful, particularly appropriate for us.”

Vegetarian restaurant Wild Thyme, which occupied the building's first floor, was also badly damaged by the fire. It began trading again two months ago and Mr Austin said it had been “rammed” with customers.

Rainbow Wholefoods has been trading in Norwich for more than 40 years and now supplies a range of wholefoods, organic and ethically sourced products as well as vegetarian and vegan alternatives.

Rainbow Wholefoods has moved back to its original home in Labour in Vain Yard in Norwich after a fire destroyed the building last year. Picture: Neil Didsbury Rainbow Wholefoods has moved back to its original home in Labour in Vain Yard in Norwich after a fire destroyed the building last year. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mr Austin said the community effort to help the store move into temporary premises after the fire showed Norwich “at its complete and utter best”.