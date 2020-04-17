Search

Dog breeder ‘disappointed’ after bid to expand turned down over noise concerns

17 April, 2020 - 05:47
A Miniature Schnauzer breeder has had planning permission to expand refused. Photo: Getty

Archant

A dog breeder has said she is “disappointed” after a bid to allow more dogs on their property was turned down.

Rainbow Pets, based in Norwich Road, Denton, which breeds Miniature Schnauzers, applied to South Norfolk Council to remove conditions limiting them to 10 dogs and increasing the numbers to 16.

Owner, Heather Greenmore, said in the application: “We are having problems keeping back out bloodlines, any puppies we keep back for breeding are part of out numbers once they reach one-year-old, but we don’t breed from them until they are at least 18 months old or even older.

“This then prevents us from being viable breeders as we can’t produce the number of litters we need.”

But after objections from neighbours the bid was turned down over fears that adding the six adults would create noise pollution.

Resident Richard Palmer said: “There is not always dogs barking but on some occasions that I have been visiting it is continual and loud.

“The location is not appropriate for dog breeding being in the centre of the village and so close to other residents properties. It’s about time this stopped so as to allow people to relax and enjoy the quality of life they deserve when at home in such a rural village.”

Denton Parish Council also raised concerns it is not suitable for the village.

Councillor Helen Sida-Page said: “The site is land locked and unsuitable for the volume of puppies that would ensure from 16 dogs.

“The site is close to residential property and the noise at current levels of occupancy is at times distressing to hear.

“The site has no disposal of waste facilities the public sewer is not designed to deal with dog waste at these levels.”

Despite fears Mrs Greenmore said that the dogs at the Kennel Club registered breeder would not create a noise issues as they are always accompanied in the day and at night monitored by a camera and sound monitor to control barking.

The increase of traffic in the village was also raised by objectors as customers would need to visit the puppies before taking them home.

Mrs Greenmore said an additional parking bay has been installed to combat this.

