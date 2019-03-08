Norwich shisha lounge owners open new waffle restaurant

The owners of Aroma Lounge have opened a new waffle restaurant in Norwich.

Queen Waffle, on Aylsham Road, is owned by Sandra Selcetaj and her husband Gazmend and they opened the restaurant after they saw a gap in the market outside of the city centre.

Mrs Selcetaj moved to the UK 15 years ago from Lithuania and the husband and wife team have been running shisha bar Aroma Lounge on Dereham Road for around a year.

Mrs Selcetaj, 34, said: "We realised there are no places around for the local community to have a cup of coffee or treat themselves to a waffle.

"So if you are on a break from work or you want to spend some time with your family or you're on a walk to the city and want to grab a milkshake then Queen Waffle is the perfect place for you."

The restaurant, which opened last month, stands in the place of a former newsagents and has been converted in a "clean modern style" to accommodate 22 diners inside and eight outside.

It serves freshly made waffles, crepes, milkshakes and paninis.

"We also use the best luxurious sauces and the local Ronaldos ice cream," added Mrs Selcetaj.

"And fresh fruit in our milkshakes.

"We don't have many savoury choices but we are hoping to come up with more fabulous ideas with the help of our customers."

Queen Waffle is currently open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm, with plans to open on Sundays too in the future.

Early reviews of the restaurant on its Facebook page were positive.

One visitor said: "We popped in this morning with our lively toddler and were made to feel completely welcome.

"Staff were really friendly and the food was great and reasonably priced.

"Will definitely be going back."

Another said: "Everyone was friendly, food was all fresh, milkshakes used real fruit, I had a great time."