Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

PUBLISHED: 07:30 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:30 31 March 2020

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

QD Group

Discount store QD, with branches across Norfolk, has confirmed all are closing as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The closure also affects Cherry Lane Garden Centres, Thing-Me-Bobs value convenience stores and Lathams of Potter Heigham. However, online sales will remain available.

QD has stores in Norwich, Cromer, North Walsham, Dereham, King’s Lynn, Gorleston and Yarmouth. Group chief executive Nick Rubins said: “We would like to thank our amazing staff who have done an incredible job in providing our communities with the products they needed, when they needed them most.

“We have supplied hundreds of thousands of toilet rolls, food galore from pasta to strawberry jam, pet food for our four-legged friends and countless bottles of cleaning products. However, it has come to a point where the wellbeing of our colleagues and customers is more important than anything else.

“As the Covid-19 infection rates multiply and the strain on the NHS increases, it is with a heavy heart that we have made the very difficult decision to temporarily close all of our stores, despite our classification as an essential retailer.

“We will be back serving our communities as soon as we safely can.”

