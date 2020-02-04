Search

See inside Norwich's newest gym

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 February 2020

Assistant manager James Ayers (left) with general manager Andy Hunter at the new Pure Gym at Norwich Riverside. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Norwich's newest gym is now open after the venue formerly run by 24/7 Fitness was taken over by PureGym.

Inside the new Pure Gym on Norwich Riverside. Picture: Neil DidsburyInside the new Pure Gym on Norwich Riverside. Picture: Neil Didsbury

PureGym runs two other sites in Norwich, one in the Castle Quarter and another in Aylsham Road. It took over the new gym in Wherry Road, Riverside, after 24/7 was forced to pull out due to "increased competition and overhead costs".

Also open is the PureGym in Cromwell Road, Wisbech, also formerly a 24/7 Fitness gym.

Inside the new Pure Gym which is open 24 hours a day on Norwich Riverside . Picture: Neil DidsburyInside the new Pure Gym which is open 24 hours a day on Norwich Riverside . Picture: Neil Didsbury

The gym in Wherry Road has been shut since November 15 due to refurbishment. However, Pure has offered competitive memberships at both newly branded venues.

The opening comes after Pure opened its second gym in Norwich, in Castle Quarter, to enormous success last year.

Jason Elves, manager, said the Castle Quarter and Aylsham Road venues were both on target with 5,000 members each.

"It's very exciting to open a third PureGym in Norwich, we've already got an existing membership base whereas with Castle Quarter, we had to start from scratch."

Getting ready to spin - around fifty classes will be available to members of the new Pure Gym at Norwich Riverside. Picture: Neil DidsburyGetting ready to spin - around fifty classes will be available to members of the new Pure Gym at Norwich Riverside. Picture: Neil Didsbury

PureGym offered memberships at Castle Quarter for an initial rate as low as £10.99 a month. The Riverside and Wisbech gyms are offering a deal of £14.99 a month, including classes, and £15 joining fee. After a month, this reverts to £19.99 a month.

People wanting to use all gyms can also upgrade, depending on their membership, for only £2 a month extra.

Like the other PureGyms, the gyms are open 24 hours, seven days a week and don't tie you in to a contract.

On its website, PureGym said the new venues are "vibrant and motivating" with equipment for "every type of workout". Equipment includes a free weights area, fixed resistance machines, cardio equipment and a quiet area for yoga and stretching.

General manager of Pure Gym, Norwich Riverside, Andy Hunter. Picture: Neil DidsburyGeneral manager of Pure Gym, Norwich Riverside, Andy Hunter. Picture: Neil Didsbury

It offers free parking and free Wi-Fi.

Offering a no-frills service, the Leeds-based firm is Britain's largest gym chain, being the first to gain a million members.

It recently stated its plans to open 300 new gyms by 2020. The company saw 30 new gyms opening last year in the UK and revenue increase by 15% from the end of 2017 to the end of last year.

The manager of the Wisbech PureGym is Krysztof Masiarz.

Inside the new Pure Gym which is open 24 hours a day on Norwich Riverside. Picture: Neil DidsburyInside the new Pure Gym which is open 24 hours a day on Norwich Riverside. Picture: Neil Didsbury

After Aylsham Road and Castle Quarter, Pure Gym have opened a third site in the city at Norwich Riverside. Picture: Neil DidsburyAfter Aylsham Road and Castle Quarter, Pure Gym have opened a third site in the city at Norwich Riverside. Picture: Neil Didsbury

