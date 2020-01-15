Buy one of Trowse's Victorian worker's cottages which rarely come up for sale

The property in Trowse for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

A Victorian cottage that was built for workers at a nearby pumping station is for sale for £260,000-£270,000.

The house is in a row of six character brick terraces which rarely come up for sale.

Although it needs a bit of updating, the house has lots of potential, say the agents. Inside is a lounge with an open fireplace, a dining room, a kitchen, bathroom, and two double bedrooms which both have original cast iron fireplaces. Outside is a rear garden with a patio and two sheds.

Steve Pymm, of estate agents Pymm & Co, said: "It's a rare opportunity to purchase one of six Victorian terraced houses. The property is in need of cosmetic updating but offers fantastic space and potential to renovate into the perfect home."

Trowse's pumping station was a tall red and black brick building built in 1865 to 1871 to pump sewage to Whitlingham sewage farm. The system was abandoned when a new station opened and finally it closed in the 1960s.

