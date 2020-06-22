Search

‘It’s a lot of pressure’ - pub hopes to reopen in garden marquees

PUBLISHED: 17:01 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 22 June 2020

Pub of the Week - The Orchard Gardens pub, North Walsham. Owner Alison Starling and manager Nick Garland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

One pub is hoping to make use of its large garden by reopening in a series of marquees.

Pub of the Week - The Orchard Gardens pub, North Walsham. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPub of the Week - The Orchard Gardens pub, North Walsham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Orchard Gardens in North Walsham is hoping to reopen in the garden on July 4 as long as government restrictions allow it to, after it closed the day before lockdown on March 22.

Owner Alison Starling said trading in any form during lockdown had been “impossible” adding that she expected conditions to be even more difficult once the pub reopens.

She said: “For a town pub we have a very large back garden grass area, so we’ve got plenty of space.

“There’s going to be lots of restrictions on the amount of people that can come in and with social distancing we’re going to have a lot less people, even in the garden.

“The costs are going to be much higher and the overheads aren’t any less, so it’s going to be tough, very difficult.”

Mrs Starling said she didn’t think reopening would be enough to offset costs, adding: “It’s borderline for a lot of pubs whether they reopen at all because of that, less income, higher costs and extra staff, so it’s a lot of pressure.”

