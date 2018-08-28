Engineering firm fast-tracks management skills with growth programme

A mechanical engineering contractor is hoping to fast-track its business objectives for the next five years, having being granted EU funding to launch an innovative growth programme.

Mechanical engineering contractor Pruce Newman has secured LIFT (Local Investment in Future Talent) funding from Norfolk County Council to deliver the new Manufacturing Growth Programme for its entire management and supervisory team – a total of 30 people in the 120-strong organisation.

Pruce Newman, based in Wymondham, will work with employee engagement expert Cassandra Andrews on the three-month training course.

The Future50 company’s programme will explore individual motivation, organisational culture and team interaction, and which will enable the family-owned business to continue its current growth trajectory into its fifth decade of operation.

Managing director Graham Newman said: “We are excited about the improvement in leadership skills that we expect to be delivered across the business. It is very gratifying to be able to work with our local county council and a local training provider to improve skills that will enable the business to deliver its ambitious growth plan over the coming years and hopefully increase both skills and employment in the region.”

Ms Andrews’ course has been specifically designed for the region’s manufacturing and engineering businesses, with the aim of identifying skills gaps in training and ensuring companies have a talent and succession plan.

Ms Andrews said: “It is clear from research from organisations such as the LEP and the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, as well as individual conversations I regularly have with manufacturers that improving skills is critical for growth of the Norfolk economy.

“I am thrilled to be working with Pruce Newman who are on an incredible journey of growth and want to recapture the energy, excitement and engagement they had when they were a smaller business, so that they have a fully skilled and engaged workforce and are recognised as an employer of choice.”

The LIFT programme is funded by the European Social Fund and delivered by Norfolk County Council.

Thie investment in this course totalled £13,000: £6,500 from LIFT which was matched by Pruce Newman.