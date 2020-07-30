‘Significant’ number of redundancies at KLM Engineering in Norwich

KLM Engineering, based in Norwich. Pic: Archant library Archant

Workers at KLM Engineering, based in Norwich, have been told of proposed job losses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

KLM Engineering, based in Norwich. Pic: Archant library KLM Engineering, based in Norwich. Pic: Archant library

The aircraft maintenance and repair firm, based at Norwich Airport, was in a consultation process with staff. However, following the initial announcement earlier this month, staff were informed more redundancies were needed than first thought.

MORE: National Trust to axe up to 1,200 jobs to save £100 million

You may also want to watch:

A worker, who did not want to be named, said they had been told a board meeting in Holland would finalise the redundancy figures.

A spokesman for KLM Engineering said he could not comment about the cuts.

Last year KLM Engineering, which employs 390 people in Norwich, announced a new £7 million development including new workshop facilities. This included a 54,000 sqft hangar and 15,500 sqft workshop.

KLM UK Engineering has been headquartered in Norwich for more than 40 years.

Are you affected by the job losses? Please contact caroline.culot@archant.co.uk or tweet us @edpbusiness