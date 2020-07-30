‘Significant’ number of redundancies at KLM Engineering in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 11:36 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 30 July 2020
Archant
Workers at KLM Engineering, based in Norwich, have been told of proposed job losses.
The aircraft maintenance and repair firm, based at Norwich Airport, was in a consultation process with staff. However, following the initial announcement earlier this month, staff were informed more redundancies were needed than first thought.
MORE: National Trust to axe up to 1,200 jobs to save £100 million
You may also want to watch:
A worker, who did not want to be named, said they had been told a board meeting in Holland would finalise the redundancy figures.
A spokesman for KLM Engineering said he could not comment about the cuts.
Last year KLM Engineering, which employs 390 people in Norwich, announced a new £7 million development including new workshop facilities. This included a 54,000 sqft hangar and 15,500 sqft workshop.
KLM UK Engineering has been headquartered in Norwich for more than 40 years.
Are you affected by the job losses? Please contact caroline.culot@archant.co.uk or tweet us @edpbusiness
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.