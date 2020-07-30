Search

Advanced search

‘Significant’ number of redundancies at KLM Engineering in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:36 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 30 July 2020

KLM Engineering, based in Norwich. Pic: Archant library

KLM Engineering, based in Norwich. Pic: Archant library

Archant

Workers at KLM Engineering, based in Norwich, have been told of proposed job losses.

KLM Engineering, based in Norwich. Pic: Archant libraryKLM Engineering, based in Norwich. Pic: Archant library

The aircraft maintenance and repair firm, based at Norwich Airport, was in a consultation process with staff. However, following the initial announcement earlier this month, staff were informed more redundancies were needed than first thought.

MORE: National Trust to axe up to 1,200 jobs to save £100 million

You may also want to watch:

A worker, who did not want to be named, said they had been told a board meeting in Holland would finalise the redundancy figures.

A spokesman for KLM Engineering said he could not comment about the cuts.

Last year KLM Engineering, which employs 390 people in Norwich, announced a new £7 million development including new workshop facilities. This included a 54,000 sqft hangar and 15,500 sqft workshop.

KLM UK Engineering has been headquartered in Norwich for more than 40 years.

Are you affected by the job losses? Please contact caroline.culot@archant.co.uk or tweet us @edpbusiness

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Destruction of ‘illegal’ bike course sparks anger

An illegal bike course at Syderstone was removed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Inset is the trust's director of nature conservation, Kevin West. Pictures: NWT/Chris Hill

Warning over A47 ‘crockery bombing’ as mugs multiply and chamber pot appears

More and more mugs and cups are appearing on a roundabout on the A47 in Gorleston, including a chamber pot Picture: Liz Coates

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

City sign Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell

Kieran Dowell has joined Norwich City on a permanent deal from Everton Picture: Norwich City FC

Family of cyclist killed in crash slam ‘shambles’ of police probe into his death

Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Latest coronavirus infection rates show small rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Destruction of ‘illegal’ bike course sparks anger

An illegal bike course at Syderstone was removed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Inset is the trust's director of nature conservation, Kevin West. Pictures: NWT/Chris Hill

Warning over A47 ‘crockery bombing’ as mugs multiply and chamber pot appears

More and more mugs and cups are appearing on a roundabout on the A47 in Gorleston, including a chamber pot Picture: Liz Coates

Woman in 90s in hospital with serious spinal injury after main road crash

The A143 Harleston bypass junction with Mendham Lane, where the driver of a Toyota sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash. Picture: Google Street View

City sign Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell

Kieran Dowell has joined Norwich City on a permanent deal from Everton Picture: Norwich City FC