Proposal lodged for McDonalds’ drive-thru at Asda

A drive-thru McDonalds could be coming to Asda car park in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google maps Archant

A fast food chain is bidding for its second drive-thru restaurant in Great Yarmouth.

Plans are in the pipeline for a freestanding facility in the car park at Asda on Acle New Road, close to Vauxhall Station.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council confirmed it had received a planning application which had yet to be checked and uploaded onto its public system.

McDonalds also has a restaurant in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, and another with a drive-thru at Gapton Hall retail park where huge demand had reportedly lead to incidents of road rage as motorists simmered in queues that backed out onto the main road.

An extra access lane has since been added to alleviate traffic problems caused by the drive-thru.

The bid will also include a remodelling of the click and collect area as well as car parking, landscaping, and order displays for the drive-thru customers.