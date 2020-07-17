Poundland to launch new delivery service in ‘biggest transformation in its history’

Poundland, which has stores across Norfolk, is piloting a home delivery service and stocking new frozen food lines.

‘Project Diamond’ will also see the retailer transform its offering, with new convenience stores as well as its bigger shops, in a bid to “step up to support high streets after the impact of coronavirus”, it says.

Poundland, which has stores in Norwich, Diss, Thetford, King’s Lynn and Yarmouth, as well as Lowestoft in Suffolk, said customers would see refreshed stores and extended choice as a result of the multi million-pound investment.

The transformation plan will also see it pilot a poundland.co.uk home delivery service early next year from its new distribution site.

It said it will also split its shops into convenience stores for customers to quickly purchase products and core stores which will offer a wider variety of products on high streets.

Barry Williams, Poundland managing director, said: “We’re stepping up to support high streets after the impact of the coronavirus by being customer-focused, people-led and tech-enabled.

“This is the biggest transformation in our history as we look to secure our future for another 30 years.”