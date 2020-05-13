Video

Marshals at the door and staff to wash hands every 20 minutes: how Poundland plans to reopen its stores

Poundland in Castle Quarter is reopening on Monday. Pic: Archant

Poundland, with stores across Norfolk, is reopening in “Operation Sleeping Beauty” which sees a gradual return to full operation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stores in Norwich’s Castle Quarter and Regent Road in Yarmouth will be among the first to reopen on Monday, May 18 in Norfolk along with the outlet in the Britten shopping centre, Lowestoft, Suffolk.

Those are among 30 reopening first and then more will follow.

Some stores had stayed open for essential purchases.

MORE: Estate agents predict a ‘burst of activity’ as Boris lifts property out of deep freeze

It is bringing in strict new safety measures including marshals at the door to limit the number of customers in store at any one time, floor markers to help customers maintain social distancing and perspex screens at checkouts. Staff are going to be washing their hands every 20 minutes and surfaces are being wiped down every hour.

“We’ve never been prouder of our role as a retailer at the heart of communities and high streets,” said Poundland’s retail director Austin Cooke. “While safety has to come first, we’re delighted to be able to begin reopening hibernating Poundland stores to fully serve those communities across the UK with the essentials they need.”

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here