Bid to convert roadside pub to residential use
PUBLISHED: 17:53 29 September 2020
A roadside watering hall could be converted into a home under proposals launched by its owners.
A bid has been submitted to planners to call time on the Wheelwrights Arms in Beccles Road, Gorleston, and turn its bar and pool room into living space.
According to its Facebook page the pub reopened on September 7 with strict social distancing and Covid-related changes including no parking to allow for more outside space and removing the pool table.
The bid, submitted while it was still closed under lockdown, would see the property become fully residential.
The pub is owned by applicant Deborah Beavers and her husband who also live there, and bills itself as a “local traditional public house” with pool, darts, cards, and other traditional pub games.
There has been a pub on the site since at least 1856.
In 2007 planners gave the green light for a pool room extension and in 2011 a smoking area was allowed.
No new building or renovations are proposed under the residential bid.
Higways says it has no objections.
A decision is due by October 8.
