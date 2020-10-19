Search

Advanced search

Plans to renovate empty Grade II listed village pub

PUBLISHED: 20:19 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 20:19 19 October 2020

A planning application has been submitted to West Norfolk Council to renovate and extend The Ostrich Inn in South Creake. Picture: Google

A planning application has been submitted to West Norfolk Council to renovate and extend The Ostrich Inn in South Creake. Picture: Google

Archant

A planning application has been submitted to renovate and extend a historic Norfolk pub that has been empty for three years.

Proposals submitted to West Norfolk Council could see The Ostrich Inn in South Creake and its associated buildings renovated and extended if approved.

Plans for the Fakenham Road site include a rear reception extension, the conversion of stores to accommodation and a first-floor restaurant and seating area.

You may also want to watch:

It is also proposing to employ 10 full-time and five part-time staff.

The Grade II listed public house, which is surrounded by residential houses, has been vacant since October 2017.

Public comments on West Norfolk Council’s website to date have been in favour of the application, with supporters believing it will bring “great benefit” to the area.

Geoffrey Garfoot said: “The applicants should be supported for their commitment to returning The Ostrich to the heart of the local community.”

South Creake Parish Council raised no objections to the planned proposals.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farke opens up on special relationship with Cantwell

Todd Cantwell is available after a minor injury for Birmingham City's visit to Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Second wave Covid cases rise to new high in Norwich, figures show

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norwich has risen to a new high with a case in every 1,000 people, the latest figures have revealed. Picture: PA Images

Man denies having a knife in Little Plumstead

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd.

Revealed: 6,500 Norfolk homes and businesses could get hyperfast broadband

Nicki Thurgar lives with her son, Alex, and daughter, Charlotte, in Kenninghall, one of 18 Norfolk villages to sign up for hyperfast speeds provided by County Broadband. Picture: Nicki Thurgar

Student party £10,000 coronavirus fines - too harsh or necessary deterrent?

Protester is arrested by police during a demonstration in Norwich against coronavirus restrictions for which a woman was later fined £10,000. Picture: Sonya Duncan
Share this article on LinkedIn