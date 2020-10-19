Plans to renovate empty Grade II listed village pub

A planning application has been submitted to West Norfolk Council to renovate and extend The Ostrich Inn in South Creake. Picture: Google Archant

A planning application has been submitted to renovate and extend a historic Norfolk pub that has been empty for three years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Proposals submitted to West Norfolk Council could see The Ostrich Inn in South Creake and its associated buildings renovated and extended if approved.

Plans for the Fakenham Road site include a rear reception extension, the conversion of stores to accommodation and a first-floor restaurant and seating area.

You may also want to watch:

It is also proposing to employ 10 full-time and five part-time staff.

The Grade II listed public house, which is surrounded by residential houses, has been vacant since October 2017.

Public comments on West Norfolk Council’s website to date have been in favour of the application, with supporters believing it will bring “great benefit” to the area.

Geoffrey Garfoot said: “The applicants should be supported for their commitment to returning The Ostrich to the heart of the local community.”

South Creake Parish Council raised no objections to the planned proposals.