Norfolk coffee supplier creates pink latte

A coffee supplier based near Norwich has created a beverage that’s pretty in pink.

The roasters at Green Farm Coffee, which is based at Rackheath near Norwich, have been experimenting recently and have managed to brew a colourful concoction.

The secret to the pink latte is beetroot powder, but Green Farm Coffee has also been considering branching out to new trending ingredients.

Technical coffee manager Ross Mcintyre said: “We always keep an eye on what’s new and trending, especially on Instagram where lots of coffee lovers hang out and share their coffee experiences online.

“There might be some awesome undiscovered latte mixes out there just waiting to be found.

“Although we will always stick to first and foremost creating consistently delicious coffee beans, it’s good to keep up with what is happening outside of our roastery, sparking some interest or even just a smile.

“Charcoal, matcha, turmeric is some of the most popular items to use currently to create these colourful pieces of food art but who knows what might come next.”

Green Farm Coffee give the recipe for their pink latte as follows:

Ingredients:

- Beetroot powder

- Milk (or milk alternative if preferred)

- Hot water

- (12 oz cup used for this recipe)

Method:

Add 1 tea spoon of the beetroot powder to your mug, then pour over around 60ml of water in - enough to allow the powder to dissolve in the hot water. Steam the milk, (enough to fill your mug) add in your steamed milk straight on top like you would for a latte, and if you’re handy with your steamed milk then pour in some latte art on top and voilà.