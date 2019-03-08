Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Norfolk coffee supplier creates pink latte

PUBLISHED: 15:09 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 29 March 2019

The pink latte made with beetroot powder. Photo: Green Farm Coffee

The pink latte made with beetroot powder. Photo: Green Farm Coffee

Archant

A coffee supplier based near Norwich has created a beverage that’s pretty in pink.

The pink latte made with beetroot powder. Photo: Green Farm CoffeeThe pink latte made with beetroot powder. Photo: Green Farm Coffee

The roasters at Green Farm Coffee, which is based at Rackheath near Norwich, have been experimenting recently and have managed to brew a colourful concoction.

The secret to the pink latte is beetroot powder, but Green Farm Coffee has also been considering branching out to new trending ingredients.

Technical coffee manager Ross Mcintyre said: “We always keep an eye on what’s new and trending, especially on Instagram where lots of coffee lovers hang out and share their coffee experiences online.

“There might be some awesome undiscovered latte mixes out there just waiting to be found.

“Although we will always stick to first and foremost creating consistently delicious coffee beans, it’s good to keep up with what is happening outside of our roastery, sparking some interest or even just a smile.

“Charcoal, matcha, turmeric is some of the most popular items to use currently to create these colourful pieces of food art but who knows what might come next.”

Green Farm Coffee give the recipe for their pink latte as follows:

Ingredients:

- Beetroot powder

- Milk (or milk alternative if preferred)

- Hot water

- (12 oz cup used for this recipe)

Method:

Add 1 tea spoon of the beetroot powder to your mug, then pour over around 60ml of water in - enough to allow the powder to dissolve in the hot water. Steam the milk, (enough to fill your mug) add in your steamed milk straight on top like you would for a latte, and if you’re handy with your steamed milk then pour in some latte art on top and voilà.

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

‘Our hearts are broken into a million pieces’ - mum’s tribute as Norwich musician loses cancer battle

Billy Clayton from Norwich at Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Stolen car crashes after police chase through city centre

Officers from Moonshot City arrested the driver after a short chase through Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two car crash on outskirts of Norfolk village

Two cars crashed near East Harling around 7am Friday (March 29). Photo: Google

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fourth crash in six hours on A47

A car ended up in a ditch on the A47 at Colney. Photo: NARS

TEAM NEWS: Farke delivers major fitness boost for Boro trip

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City's Championship trip to Middlesbrough on Friday lunchtime Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Chinese food firm awarded £600,000 of your money for factory it never opened

Back in October 2015 Chinese food producer, Freshasia, announced it was opening a new factory in Little Melton thanks to support from the New Anglia LEP. Photo: Keith Whitmore

Les Miserables coming to Norwich Theatre Royal

Les Miserables is coming to Norwich in 2020

Woman in her 60s sexually assaulted while waiting for a bus

Beccles Road, where a woman in her 60s was sexually assaulted. Photo; Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists