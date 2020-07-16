Search

Booked up till January and we haven’t even opened yet’: Pub owners’ new spa in huge demand

PUBLISHED: 06:21 17 July 2020

The Pigs at Edgefield is so popular all its overnight rooms are booked up until September and the new suite, January. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.uk

The Pigs at Edgefield is so popular all its overnight rooms are booked up until September and the new suite, January. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.uk

Copyright christaylorphoto.co.uk

A luxury suite created above a Norfolk pub is booked up completely for the next six months – before even opening.

The Pigs at Edgefield has received an 'unprecedented demand' for room bookings. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.ukThe Pigs at Edgefield has received an 'unprecedented demand' for room bookings. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.uk

Bosses at the Pigs in Edgefield, near Holt, will on Friday unveil their new ‘biggest and best’ spa bedroom which comes with its own sauna and steam room as well as a hot tub on a private rooftop terrace.

And the concept has worked because the new suite, situated above the pub and across two floors, is already booked up until January.

Such has been the demand for overnight stays that since announcing they were reopening less than a fortnight ago, already all other rooms are booked up until September.

The new Stye in the Sky suite at the Pigs in Edgefield is booked up until January. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.ukThe new Stye in the Sky suite at the Pigs in Edgefield is booked up until January. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.uk

Tom Oakley, general manager along with Richard Knights, said: “We’re thrilled to be reopening and welcoming people back to The Pigs. We’ve received an unprecedented amount of room bookings since we opened our spa bedrooms on July 4, which is fantastic.

“Our customers are at the core of what we do and have offered incredible support and understanding during the past couple of months.”

The Pigs at Edgefield's new suite is booked up until January and all other rooms, until September. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.ukThe Pigs at Edgefield's new suite is booked up until January and all other rooms, until September. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.uk

Mr Knights added: “The safety of our customers and the team is imperative. All government guidance and social distancing ruling is being adhered to here at The Pigs.”

The new ‘Sty in the Sky’ suite comes with a lounge, dining area and views across the Norfolk countryside and is the latest room created at the Pigs. Other rooms include the Wallow spa room which has a hot tub deck set in a secluded garden with a fire pit and Bubble and Squeak, which caters for a family of four.

Sanitising stations are positioned at every entrance and exit and there are social distancing markers throughout the building. The Pigs is now a cashless venue and PPE is worn by the team where necessary.

The Pigs restaurant reopens from July 24 and the PigSpa on August 1 although facial treatments will not be offered for the time being.

The Pigs at Edgefield's new suite is booked up until January and all other rooms, until September. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.ukThe Pigs at Edgefield's new suite is booked up until January and all other rooms, until September. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.uk

Food is available from The Pigs at its street market taking place on each Saturday throughout the rest of July and August, in a six acre field with food from street food vendors. The event is paired with a vinyl DJ soundtrack from The Cromer Soul Club.

The Pigs at Edgefield's new suite is booked up until January and all other rooms, until September. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.ukThe Pigs at Edgefield's new suite is booked up until January and all other rooms, until September. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.uk

The Pigs at Edgefield's new suite is booked up until January and all other rooms, until September. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.ukThe Pigs at Edgefield's new suite is booked up until January and all other rooms, until September. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.uk

