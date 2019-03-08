Search

GALLERY: Stunning pictures show Henry Moore's sculptures in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:29 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 13 May 2019

Henry Moore sculptures at Houghton Hall, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Henry Moore sculptures at Houghton Hall, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

These breathtaking photographs show legendary artist Henry Moore's sculptures as they have never been seen before in Norfolk.

Henry Moore sculptures at Houghton Hall, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodHenry Moore sculptures at Houghton Hall, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

These breathtaking photographs show legendary artist Henry Moore's sculptures as they have never been seen before in Norfolk.

A new exhibition of his artwork has opened at Houghton Hall, between Fakenham and King's Lynn.

Henry Moore, who died in 1986, is considered to be one of the most important British artists of the 20th century and is known for his semi-abstract monumental bronze sculptures which can be found across the world.

The sculptures, owned by the Henry Moore Foundation, have been placed across the grounds, with some of the work located in front of the hall and others in the surrounding fields.

Henry Moore sculptures at Houghton Hall, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodHenry Moore sculptures at Houghton Hall, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Houghton Hall has become known for hosting high profile art exhibitions.

Some of Damien Hirst's work was displayed there last year.

In 2013, the priceless art collection of Britain's first Prime Minister and former Houghton Hall resident Sir Robert Walpole was returned from Russia to Houghton for an exhibition which attracted interest from across the world.

Henry Moore's sculptures will remain at the hall until September 29.

Henry Moore sculptures at Houghton Hall, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodHenry Moore sculptures at Houghton Hall, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Henry Moore sculptures at Houghton Hall, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodHenry Moore sculptures at Houghton Hall, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Henry Moore sculptures at Houghton Hall, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodHenry Moore sculptures at Houghton Hall, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Henry Moore sculptures at Houghton Hall, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodHenry Moore sculptures at Houghton Hall, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Henry Moore sculptures at Houghton Hall, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodHenry Moore sculptures at Houghton Hall, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Henry Moore sculptures at Houghton Hall, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodHenry Moore sculptures at Houghton Hall, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Henry Moore with a plaster version of his two-piece scultpure, Knife Edge, in 1961. Picture: JOHN HEDGECOE/HENRY MOORE FOUNDATION ARCHIVEHenry Moore with a plaster version of his two-piece scultpure, Knife Edge, in 1961. Picture: JOHN HEDGECOE/HENRY MOORE FOUNDATION ARCHIVE

