Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Replacement restaurant for Pedro's to open this month

13 September, 2019 - 17:03
Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Neil Didsbury

The new restaurant which will replace former Norwich institution Pedro's is due to open later this month.

It comes after city councillors agreed to a variation on the licence for the Chapelfield Gardens premises.

The landmark restaurant in Norwich's Chapelfield Gardens closed earlier this year, after more than 30 years.

Bosses said it was not busy enough to remain open and decided to relaunch it as an American diner called Harry's.

However, manager Matthew Ward and fellow director Andre Serruys had been forced to wait to find out if a change they wanted to make would be acceptable to Norwich City Council's licensing committee.

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the Pedro's building. Pic: ArchantAndre Serruys and daughter Annie at the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

One of the changes they wanted to make was to be allowed to serve alcohol to people who were not buying food at the restaurant, including in the outdoors area.

Norwich City Council's licensing committee had been due to consider whether to grant a variation to the licence last Monday.

But there was confusion over what was permitted in the current licence and the matter was adjourned until today.

At today's meeting there was further confusion over an objection by the city council's parks and open spaces officer - and the subsequent withdrawal of that objection.

Another officer in the parks and open spaces department had said the objection had been mistakenly withdrawn.

But, after legal advice, the committee decided the council's parks and open spaces department had been in possession of the necessary information when they made the decision to withdraw the objection.

So, they granted the license variation, meaning people will be able to buy drinks to have on outdoor tables and chairs, without buying a meal.

The applicants had volunteered a number of conditions, including CCTV cameras and somebody to monitor the use of the outside area.

Afterwards, Mr Ward said he was looking forward to getting Harry's opened.

He said: "I am very pleased and we are looking to open later this month.

"We wanted to get everything ready and get it right first, but it is going to be amazing.

"It's going to be a great asset for the community."

