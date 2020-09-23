Search

Interior designer opens second showroom in former TSB building

PUBLISHED: 06:00 24 September 2020

Paula Gundry has expanded her business with a second showroom in Norwich, situated in a former TSB in the Golden Triangle. Pic: EDP

Paula Gundry has expanded her business with a second showroom in Norwich, situated in a former TSB in the Golden Triangle. Pic: EDP

Interiors boss Paula Gundry has expanded her business into a former Norwich Golden Triangle TSB.

The building when it was a TSB. Pic: EDPThe building when it was a TSB. Pic: EDP

Paula Gundry Interior Design, which moved out of Unthank Road in 2016 to open in a larger premises in the city centre’s Westlegate Tower has taken over a commercial building on the corner of Gloucester Street and Unthank Road.

The interior designer had a shop in Unthank Road when she first started her business in 2009.

The building she has taken over was once a TSB bank which closed last year despite a petition to keep it open, signed by more than 1,000 people.

Alan Crouch, from local newsagent Peter Sears in Unthank Road, started the petition to stop the bank’s closure which was sent to the chief executive of TSB, Debbie Crosbie. But it still closed its doors late last year.

Paula Gundry's interior business is based in Westlegate Tower in the city centre. Pic: EDPPaula Gundry's interior business is based in Westlegate Tower in the city centre. Pic: EDP

New signage has now gone up and the exterior of the corner building has been repainted stating Paula Gundry interior design but with a sign which indicates the main showroom is still at Westlegate.

This newspaper contacted Paula Gundry for comment.

