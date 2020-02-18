Search

Council could impose time limits on busy town car park

PUBLISHED: 17:14 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 18 February 2020

A time limit could be introduced at Queen's Square Car Park in Attleborough to boost trade in the town. Picture: Archant

Archant

Time limits could be introduced at a busy car park in a bid to boost business in a market town.

Parking at Queen's Square Car Park in Attleborough is currently free and unlimited, but Attleborough Town Council wants to impose restrictions to increase the turnover of spaces.

Testing the idea on a trial basis has been planned for some time and now, following initial feedback, a proposed two-hour limit has been amended to three with no return within one hour.

Parking at the car park - owned by Breckland Council - would remain free, although drivers would have to collect a ticket from an on-site machine to display in their vehicles.

A spokesman for Attleborough Town Council said: "The limit is necessary as longer stays reduce the availability of parking near the high street and mean fewer shoppers can come into the town.

"By turning the car park into a short stay car park, it will increase car parking spaces for local residents looking to use the high street and stop long-term parking blocking up vital shopping car park bays."

With the trial expected to launch next month, the town council is encouraging shoppers to have their say on the proposal via a public consultation, available until midnight on Friday, March 6.

Comments can be emailed to facilities @breckland.gov.uk or sent to: Breckland Council, Facilities Department, Elizabeth House, Walpole Loke, Dereham, NR19 1EE.

