Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Arts and crafts company opens new shop in garden centre

PUBLISHED: 06:30 31 January 2019

PaperStory, which is run by Angela and Christopher Park, opened on January 19 in Bawdeswell Garden Centre. Picture: Supplied by Angie Park

PaperStory, which is run by Angela and Christopher Park, opened on January 19 in Bawdeswell Garden Centre. Picture: Supplied by Angie Park

Archant

An established online arts and crafts supplier is embarking on a new adventure by opening its own shop.

PaperStory, which is run by Angela and Christopher Park, opened on January 19 in Bawdeswell Garden Centre and sells artist supplies and handcrafted gifts.

Mrs Park said: “As many shops are closing across the county we hope this will give some inspiration to others.

“We are established online already, having a physical shop is a new adventure.”

Craft workshops will be available at the shop along with completed works of art.

Are you involved in a business that has recently opened up a shop in the Dereham, Fakenham, Wells or Reepham area? Get in touch with our reporter Daniel Bennett by emailing daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk.

