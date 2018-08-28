Oyster Yachts creates 23 new jobs with hull-moulding facility in north Norfolk

Staff from Oyster Yachts at the opening ceremony for the company's new moulding facility. Picture: Oyster Yachts. Archant

Oyster Yachts has marked the opening of its new in-house facility for moulding hulls, which has created 23 new jobs.

The site at Ashmanhaugh will give Oyster full control over the quality and build control of every aspect of its yachts for the first time.

It can produce up to four hulls at a time, with the capacity to expand further, and its work will carry safety accreditation from Lloyds Register.

Oyster Yachts collapsed with the loss of 180 jobs in February, before it was bought out of liquidation by gaming entrepreneur Richard Hadida.

Despite having an £80m order book, costs related to the sinking of one of the firm’s yachts in Spain in 2015, and subsequent legal wrangles, were understood to have played a part.

Mr Hadida said called the new facility “a major milestone”.

“We place huge importance on the high-quality performance and build quality of our yachts, and of course safety is paramount,” he said.

“The Lloyds Register certification of our yachts ensures we remain at the forefront of the blue-water cruising industry, as we continue to innovate and provide best-in-class service. We are also delighted to provide a further 23 jobs for the Norfolk area, underlining our commitment to the local communities in which we operate.”