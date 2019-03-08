Award-winning deli owners are to open a new coffee shop

Mark Kacary, who owns the Norfolk Deli with his wife, Rosie. Pic: Archant

A couple who sell 40 different sandwiches and 65 varieties of cheese are now planning to open a coffee bar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark & Rosie Kacary run the Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton. Picture: Archant Mark & Rosie Kacary run the Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton. Picture: Archant

Mark and Rosie Kacary, owners of the Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton, had hoped their new venture in town would be open two months ago but delays over paperwork for the lease has put back the project. However, they hope to be up and running well before Christmas.

The couple opened their deli in Greevegate six years ago and it's been a huge success, with a turnover of just under £300,000. They sell 65 different kinds of cheese and offer a choice of 40 different sandwiches. But they are finding more people want a cup of coffee which they do sell also, but need more space. So, they're taking over premises at 31, High Street, just around the corner, formerly also a coffee shop, investing £40,000 into the new business.

MORE: WATCH: Sneak preview of 'the best burgers this side of New York' in former Pedro's restaurant

Mark and Rosie Kacary, who run the Norfolk Deli. Pic: Norfolk Deli. Mark and Rosie Kacary, who run the Norfolk Deli. Pic: Norfolk Deli.

"The plan is to open the Norfolk Deli Cafe, which will seat about 32 people with tables outside in the warm weather, selling coffee, cake and light bites such as salads and a smaller selection of sandwiches than at the deli," said Mr Kacary. And, subject to a licence, they'll also sell wine and beer, all of which will be from Norfolk, as well as use the new premises to host special nights such as gin tastings.

"It's not going to be Costa Coffee and it's not going to be a bistro, but somewhere in between," said Mr Kacary, who was the co-founder of a major IT security firm in London called Cirrus, before quitting the corporate world to set up the deli with his wife, a former actress and midwife.

Norfolk Deli, which has won countless awards, has made a name for itself for its New York deli-style sandwiches with 'as much filling as bread' and given fun names such as 'You're Gorgeous' made from chicken, halloumi, rocket and chilli relish to a veggie and locally inspired 'Hunstanton Cliffs' with hummus, carrot and avacado. It also stocks a huge array of cheeses with local varieties such as Binham Blue, Gurney Gold, Norfolk White Lady and Norfolk Dapple to name a few and even do wedding cakes made out of cheeses stacked on top of each other.

One of the sandwiches on offer at the Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton. Pic: Norfolk Deli One of the sandwiches on offer at the Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton. Pic: Norfolk Deli

However, the concept of the store is that it is an 'online farm shop' with 12% of the business' sales being made online. The couple both come from a foodie background; Mr Kacary's father was a restaurant manager in London and he himself trained to be a sommelier before going into business and Mrs Kacary's mother ran a bed and breakfast.

The Norfolk Deli stocks one of the biggest choices of cheese in the county, offering 65 different varieties. Pic: Norfolk Deli. The Norfolk Deli stocks one of the biggest choices of cheese in the county, offering 65 different varieties. Pic: Norfolk Deli.

You may also want to watch: