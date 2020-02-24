Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

A couple who own an internationally renowned Norwich fish and chip shop, recently named one of the best places to eat in the UK, are selling the business.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Grosvenor Fish Bar. Pic: Archant The Grosvenor Fish Bar. Pic: Archant

The announcement from Duane Dibartolomeo and Christian Motta, who have run the award-winning Grosvenor Fish Bar, in Lower Goat Lane in the Norwich Lanes, since 2012 will come as a shock to many of its regular customers.

They are selling the leasehold for around £400,000 to £500,000 but keeping ownership of the building, which houses their stylish apartment over the shop.

The reason behind the sale is Mr Motta's mum, Rosanna Motta, who is almost 73 but still works in the shop three days a week, wants to retire to a warmer climate. As a result Mr Motta and Mr Dibartolomeo have taken the difficult decision to sell up, but say they plan to frequently return to Norwich.

"We love Norwich and we have been trying to figure it out, but we're not giving up completely," said Mr Dibartolomeo. "We are open to suggestions and will help the buyer as much as we can. My family comes from Florida and that is an option to move there or somewhere like Lisbon.

Co-owner of the Grosvenor Fish Bar, Duane Dibartolomeo. Pic: Archant Co-owner of the Grosvenor Fish Bar, Duane Dibartolomeo. Pic: Archant

MORE: Tenant at centre of Booking.com row is boss of local property firm

You may also want to watch:

The Grosvenor Fish Bar. Pic: Archant The Grosvenor Fish Bar. Pic: Archant

"We did have an offer already, a good offer but the person wanted to do kebabs and pizzas as well and we've built up such a clientele that it would have been like pulling the rug from under people's feet."

Mrs Motta, originally from Ponty Prid, Wales, started working in her parents' chip shop aged five and, as an 18-year-old newlywed, she and husband Mal Motta, who was born in Italy but also grew up in Wales, opened their first shop in Stafford Street, Norwich. Christian was born in the bedroom above the shop.

Mrs Motta sold the Grosvenor Fish Bar, which she and her husband ran for more than 30 years, to her son and his partner in April 2012 after Mr Motta retired, but she continued to serve behind the counter.

Christian Motta added: "We are not sure what we will do or what the future holds for us, the priority now is to let my mum enjoy her free time that she has earned. We are putting the shop up for sale, and like my parents, we have had a great time here in the Norwich Lanes."

Agents Everett, Masson & Furby, selling the business, said: "We are very excited to have been chosen to market this internationally known and loved fish and chip shop with a restaurant. The Grosvenor Fish Bar has a very strong following from far beyond the county of Norfolk - even the chief executive of an Asian airline has tweeted to say how good they are."

"This is a rare opportunity to acquire a business of this calibre and standing which enjoys a significant turnover and profit margin. It would equally suit a hands-on owner operator as it would an investor or maybe even a celebrity chef. It is with a heavy heart due to personal needs that they have decided to look to hand the reins over to someone new. They will be leaving the business though in an excellent condition."