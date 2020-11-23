Video

Norfolk Business Awards 2020: Outstanding Achievement winner

Audio visual and IT specialist Midwich has been announced as the winner of the Outstanding Achievement award, sponsored by Barclays, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2020.

This year we are pleased to present the Outstanding Achievement award to Midwich. The FTSE-listed audio visual and IT specialist has worked around the clock to beat the pandemic, not only in the UK but across the globe.

Despite key parts of its portfolio specialising in equipment for corporate events, it is testament to Midwich’s resilience and forethought that it has continued to innovate and keep its customers connected. And in a time of uncertainty, the Diss-based ship, steered by Stephen Fenby, refuses to be shaken.

He credits the group’s staggering £302m revenue in the six months to June 30 to his staff, which have refused to take their foot off the gas. Projects are already in the pipeline for the next couple of years, securing Midwich as one of this region’s powerhouse businesses for generations to come.

Founded in 1979, Midwich partners with the world’s largest technology brands in key sectors such as corporate, education, retail, healthcare, residential and hospitality. Recently, it has helped universities to upgrade technology for long-distance learning, businesses to update meeting rooms and supply ‘work from home’ products to staff, and hospitals/GP practices to invest in products to allow them to communicate with patients remotely.

A major product category for Midwich is its Unified Communications products, which has seen significant demand during Covid-19. This technology has allowed its customers to supply users with market-leading products for collaboration technology like ZOOM and Microsoft Teams.

Midwich has 250 people based in Diss, and a further 750 employees located across the UK and Ireland, Continental Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. A core component of its growth strategy is further expansion of its international operations and footprint into strategically targeted jurisdictions.

Away from business matters, every two years, Midwich vote to support a Norfolk charity, its fundraising efforts totalling more than £100k in recent years. Local charity partners have included Norfolk & Waveney Mind, Nelson’s Journey, and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“To be recognised for our Outstanding Achievement in 2020 is a testament to the wonderful people that work for Midwich,” said Mark Lowe, managing director, UK and Ireland. “They are what makes the company an incredible place to work and, even though we’ve grown to be a global company, we will always be proud of our Norfolk heritage and the positive impact we continue to have locally as the town’s largest employer.”

