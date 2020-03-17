Search

Advanced search

Burnham Market horse trials cancelled because of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:40 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 17 March 2020

The Burnham Market international horse trials have been cancelled. Pic: Musketeer Event Management/Archant library

The Burnham Market international horse trials have been cancelled. Pic: Musketeer Event Management/Archant library

The organisers of the Burnham Market international horse trials announced the ‘difficult decision’ to cancel the event because of coronavirus.

Hilary Manners, at Musketeer Event Management, said the event, scheduled for April 9-11 would be cancelled. “I have to announce the cancellation of this year’s Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials.

MORE: Owner of Potters holiday resort “broken-hearted” after closing because of coronavirus

“Yesterday afternoon, in light of the developing health situation facing the country, British Eventing made the difficult decision to cancel all national events with immediate effect.

“I would like to thank all members of the Norfolk media who have contributed to the promotion of this event. Your support is always much appreciated.”

She said a decision would be made regarding the Saracen Horse Feeds Houghton International Horse Trials, due to take place on May 21-24, “in due course.”

It’s not the first time the horse trials have been cancelled – back in 2018 they were not held because of bad weather.

For updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here

You may also want to watch:

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Coronavirus: The list of vulnerable groups being urged to follow strict social distancing

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stand with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire

Asda calls for common sense after shopper spotted in pyjamas

ASDA, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

City boys miss out on European Championships after coronavirus forces postponement until 2021

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki was set to spearhead Finland's Euro2020 push this summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Asda calls for common sense after shopper spotted in pyjamas

ASDA, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Owner of holiday resort Potters ‘broken-hearted’ after closing because of coronavirus

John Potter, who runs Potters. Pic: Archant

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant
Drive 24