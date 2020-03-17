Burnham Market horse trials cancelled because of coronavirus

The Burnham Market international horse trials have been cancelled. Pic: Musketeer Event Management/Archant library

The organisers of the Burnham Market international horse trials announced the ‘difficult decision’ to cancel the event because of coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hilary Manners, at Musketeer Event Management, said the event, scheduled for April 9-11 would be cancelled. “I have to announce the cancellation of this year’s Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials.

MORE: Owner of Potters holiday resort “broken-hearted” after closing because of coronavirus

“Yesterday afternoon, in light of the developing health situation facing the country, British Eventing made the difficult decision to cancel all national events with immediate effect.

“I would like to thank all members of the Norfolk media who have contributed to the promotion of this event. Your support is always much appreciated.”

She said a decision would be made regarding the Saracen Horse Feeds Houghton International Horse Trials, due to take place on May 21-24, “in due course.”

It’s not the first time the horse trials have been cancelled – back in 2018 they were not held because of bad weather.

For updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here

You may also want to watch: