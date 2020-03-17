Burnham Market horse trials cancelled because of coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 13:40 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 17 March 2020
The organisers of the Burnham Market international horse trials announced the ‘difficult decision’ to cancel the event because of coronavirus.
Hilary Manners, at Musketeer Event Management, said the event, scheduled for April 9-11 would be cancelled. “I have to announce the cancellation of this year’s Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials.
“Yesterday afternoon, in light of the developing health situation facing the country, British Eventing made the difficult decision to cancel all national events with immediate effect.
“I would like to thank all members of the Norfolk media who have contributed to the promotion of this event. Your support is always much appreciated.”
She said a decision would be made regarding the Saracen Horse Feeds Houghton International Horse Trials, due to take place on May 21-24, “in due course.”
It’s not the first time the horse trials have been cancelled – back in 2018 they were not held because of bad weather.
