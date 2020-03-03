One of Norwich's most well-known houses up for sale

The Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & Country

One of the most historic houses in the Lanes and with a link to the city's textile past is for sale for offers over £700,000.

The Grade II listed 17th century townhouse, situated just around the corner from Upper St Giles, known as The Silk House, 2, Cow Hill, is renowned for its striking painted exterior. It's often photographed by tourists and stands out so you can see it from far down the road, from the other side of St Giles' church.

The property was a textile merchant's house as well as a school and meeting rooms for Christadelphians, a Christian movement created in the 19th century. But locally, it's better known for its curious front door, that's different from the neighbouring one at Number 3.

The No 3 doorway is much larger with more steps to its threshold - believed to be because it's further down the hill.

The house offers lots of features including magnificent stained glass panels, panelling, fireplaces and an original cantilevered staircase.

The house has been beautifully renovated throughout with four bedrooms, a drawing room, cellar and outside, an enclosed courtyard garden.

Agents Fine & Country, selling it, state: "Woven into the rich tapestry of Norwich history, the Huguenot textile merchants are a key part of the story. This home was built for one of them and over the years has been a school and chapel, but now restored to its former glory.

"It's a house packed with character, boasting features through the ages, from the 17th century to the Art Deco period too, now combined with modern comforts and beautifully finished so you can move straight in and there's no work to do."

Norwich was the home of French Huguenot communities in the 16th and 17th centuries. The great 'Stranger' immigration of 1567 brought a substantial community of Protestant weavers to Norwich. The merchant's house which was their earliest base in the city is Strangers' Hall. It seems that the 'Strangers' were integrated into the local community especially among the business fraternity, who had the most to gain from their skills.

