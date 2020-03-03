Search

Advanced search

One of Norwich's most well-known houses up for sale

PUBLISHED: 10:50 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 03 March 2020

The Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & Country

The Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & Country

One of the most historic houses in the Lanes and with a link to the city's textile past is for sale for offers over £700,000.

The Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & CountryThe Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & Country

The Grade II listed 17th century townhouse, situated just around the corner from Upper St Giles, known as The Silk House, 2, Cow Hill, is renowned for its striking painted exterior. It's often photographed by tourists and stands out so you can see it from far down the road, from the other side of St Giles' church.

MORE: Dog-friendly cafe renowned for its 'scrumptious' food up for sale

The Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & CountryThe Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & Country

The property was a textile merchant's house as well as a school and meeting rooms for Christadelphians, a Christian movement created in the 19th century. But locally, it's better known for its curious front door, that's different from the neighbouring one at Number 3.

The No 3 doorway is much larger with more steps to its threshold - believed to be because it's further down the hill.

The house offers lots of features including magnificent stained glass panels, panelling, fireplaces and an original cantilevered staircase.

The house has been beautifully renovated throughout with four bedrooms, a drawing room, cellar and outside, an enclosed courtyard garden.

The Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & CountryThe Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & Country

Agents Fine & Country, selling it, state: "Woven into the rich tapestry of Norwich history, the Huguenot textile merchants are a key part of the story. This home was built for one of them and over the years has been a school and chapel, but now restored to its former glory.

"It's a house packed with character, boasting features through the ages, from the 17th century to the Art Deco period too, now combined with modern comforts and beautifully finished so you can move straight in and there's no work to do."

Norwich was the home of French Huguenot communities in the 16th and 17th centuries. The great 'Stranger' immigration of 1567 brought a substantial community of Protestant weavers to Norwich. The merchant's house which was their earliest base in the city is Strangers' Hall. It seems that the 'Strangers' were integrated into the local community especially among the business fraternity, who had the most to gain from their skills.

You can read more about this house in Friday's EDP Homes supplement.

The Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & CountryThe Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & Country

The Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & CountryThe Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & Country

The Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & CountryThe Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & Country

The Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & CountryThe Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & Country

You may also want to watch:

The Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & CountryThe Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & Country

The Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & CountryThe Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & Country

The Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & CountryThe Silk House is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Fine & Country

Most Read

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

‘What was the point?’ Victims of rogue builder will not get penny back

John Miller was found guilty of fraudulent trading after a trial at Norwich Crown Court last year, but he only has to pay back £1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Most Read

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Owner of bust holiday park banned from selling mansion

Simon and Lisa Moir's home in Matching Green, Essex. The High Court has frozen their assets after a

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Inquest opens into ‘tragic loss’ of teaching assistant found in River Wensum

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Owner of bust holiday park banned from selling mansion

Simon and Lisa Moir's home in Matching Green, Essex. The High Court has frozen their assets after a

‘It’s a chance to win a trophy and play at Wembley’ - Godfrey up for the Cup as he urges City fans to bring the noise

Ben Godfrey is hungry for FA Cup success with Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Young mother motivated to lose more than 6 stone by her one-year-old son

Hannah Nash from Sheringham lost 6st 3.5 lbs and reached her target weight. Before picture. Picture: Jane Keil
Drive 24