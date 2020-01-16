New business set to open in former convenience store

Estate agent Minors & Brady is set to open its latest branch on Market Place in Dereham, replacing the former Mini-Mart. Picture: Archant/Minors & Brady Archant

A former convenience store unit which has remained empty on a busy high street for more than five months is set to reopen.

The Mini-Mart in Dereham, which relocated elsewhere in the town in August 2019. Picture: Google Street View The Mini-Mart in Dereham, which relocated elsewhere in the town in August 2019. Picture: Google Street View

Norfolk-based estate agents Minors & Brady will be opening its latest branch on Market Place in Dereham on Monday, January 20.

Managing director Jamie Minors said he was excited to be moving the company into the heart of Norfolk.

The shop has been empty since the Mini-Mart closed its doors in August 2019, re-opening on High Street next to the RSPCA charity shop later the same year.

This will be the first time Minors & Brady have had a branch in mid Norfolk.

Jamie Minors of Minors & Brady, which has a new branch in Dereham. Picture: Minors & Brady Jamie Minors of Minors & Brady, which has a new branch in Dereham. Picture: Minors & Brady

Mr Minors said: "We are absolutely delighted to be opening in Dereham and it's been exciting for us to grow the business.

"The idea to set up a branch in Dereham actually came from two clients who we sold properties for in the town, and had a really smooth move, and said 'we need an agent like you near us'.

"We also have links via our families to the town, so it's an area we know well.

"It's a great place to be because it is still a busy town. It's one of those places were there is still lots of activity and is full of people."

A total of around £25,000 has been spent on refurbishing the empty unit and its opening has also created four full-time jobs. Two of those positions have been filled by existing staff while two are new roles.

The company, which initially set up business in Wroxham in December 2014, currently employs 24.

Mr Minors previously spent six years in estate agency before founding the company with friend and business partner Alex Brady. Mr Brady, also managing director, has been an estate agent since leaving school.

Elsewhere in Dereham town centre, an empty unit remains at the former Shoe Zone building on High Street, but plans have been submitted to change its use from retail to restaurant.

Shoe Zone relocated to Wright's Walk but, in the last two years, well-known high street chains including Sports Direct, New Look and WH Smith have all shut up shop.