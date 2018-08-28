Search

Advanced search

Norwich travel agent thanks “resilient” people of Norfolk for supporting business for 30 years

PUBLISHED: 06:00 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:28 06 November 2018

Staff from Nortfolk's Skyplane Worldchoice celebrate 30 years in business. Picture: Skyplane Worldchoice

Staff from Nortfolk's Skyplane Worldchoice celebrate 30 years in business. Picture: Skyplane Worldchoice

Skyplane Worldchoice

A firm which claims to be Norwich’s longest established independent travel agents, will be celebrating 30 years on Hellesdon high street this month.

Co-founders Mike Lake and Lawrence Lowe took a risk when opening Skyplane Worldchoice in 1988, with only five years experience between them.

But the gamble paid off, with the pair travelling the globe for the next three decades and surviving turbulent years in the industry.

Mr Lake, now owner, runs his team of four from the same office, sending around 3,000 people on holiday per year.

He said: “I remember so well when we opened. We didn’t have any customers. We had invested in the basic tools of the day; a telephone and a viewdata system linked to the tour operators of the time such as Thomson and Intasun.”

After just a month of trading, the pair hit their first setback as the Pan Am 747 Airline disaster made headlines and knocked consumer confidence.

“We persevered and gradually made bookings. Villas in Portugal were popular, an 18-30 group of friends. I organised a ski group and Yugoslavia was a really popular destination. We’ve always had a great relationship with Norwich airport and increasingly more flights were added which proved popular,” he said.

Mr Lake has found that nowadays consumers want more culture and educational-based experiences, going further afield to countries like the US and the Far East in search of adventure.

Mr Lake continued: “30 years ago, Australia for most people was a trip of a lifetime. We now have customers with family there who travel every year.

“It was a time when airlines didn’t bother about how much luggage you took. You checked in at the airport and security was a breeze. You just had to remember to buy enough film for your camera, arrange your travellers cheques and stick a cassette in your Walkman.”

He said: “Awful terrorist atrocities such as 9/11 and the Tunisian shootings saw huge travel setbacks but the good people of Norfolk are resilient and will always have a thirst for travelling.”

As a thank you to customers, Skyplane will be giving away a month of gifts to customers, culminating in a weekend for two in Paris.

To enter, visit www.skyplaneworldchoice.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Ad Feature How to invest in clean energy

Peter Sharkey
Most of us are more environmentally aware than we were four decades ago (Picture: Supplied)

Many years ago, I was a first year student at Bristol University, living in Badock Hall, a modern hall of residence in a cluster of four small accommodation complexes situated on the edge of the beautiful Durdham Downs, around 30 minutes’ walk from the main university precinct and the magnificent Wills Building.

Environmental, social and governance policy: how does your business score?

cozens-hardy

Caroline Linsdell, a partner with Cozens-Hardy solicitors, asks businesses: how ESG-compliant are you?

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Norwich travel agent thanks “resilient” people of Norfolk for supporting business for 30 years

Staff from Nortfolk's Skyplane Worldchoice celebrate 30 years in business. Picture: Skyplane Worldchoice

Gallery Which three Norfolk hotels have been named among the country’s top 50?

Inside one of the rooms at the Old Town Hall House in Cley-next-the-Sea. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Gallery Who let the dogs in? Norfolk employers on the benefits of canine colleagues

Rolo the rescue labrador is Curveball Media's office dog. Picture: Curveball Media

Business looking to double its size in the next year

The Straight Forward team at their new Thetford office. Picture: Straight Forward

Which companies in our region have signed up for the real Living Wage?

Saving money in cash

Taverham-based personal alarms firm looks to recruit 20 apprentices in next two years

One of Lifeline24's apprentices. Picture: Lifeline24

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide