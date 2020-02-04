Search

Advanced search

Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich's Castle Quarter

PUBLISHED: 17:05 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 04 February 2020

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

A new entertainment venue which is the first in the UK is coming to Norwich's Castle Quarter - with the creation of 30 new jobs.

Called Boom: Battle Bar, the new game complex opens in April in the large unit once occupied by the post office and situated next to Superbowl UK. It aims to bring people together to compete in a variety of games in a fun, social way.

MORE: Can you give a forever home for this dog who loves teddy bears?

Boom: Battle Bar combines games including nine-hole mini golf, boules, darts, ping-pong, shuffleboard and pool with some virtual reality activities and also a bar. A spokesperson for the new venture said: "We are so excited about coming to Castle Quarter in Norwich with our amazing new concept. This is the first Boom: Battle Bar to be opened in the UK and starts our UK roll out.

"Boom: Battle Bar combines fantastic social activities with games and technology in an awesome bar environment. It will be a great place to meet up and try so many new things. We're confident it will be the new go-to place for fun seekers in Norwich."

The new addition to Castle Quarter is the latest unit to be filled with two more retailers due to be announced shortly.

Robert Bradley, centre manager at Castle Quarter, said: "This is another great addition to the leisure offering at Castle Quarter and will be a great complement to Superbowl UK as well as PureGym, Vue Cinema and all our retailers in the centre.

"Boom: Battle Bar really will be an alternative attraction: we can't wait to see it open! We are also immensely proud that Castle Quarter will be the location for the very first Boom: Battle Bar.

"This is another step on the journey as Castle Quarter continues evolving into a must-visit destination, which is great news for all our customers, our visitors, for the city and for all our tenants throughout Castle Quarter.

The launch date is set for Good Friday, April 10 and the fit out of the 11,500 sqft unit starts this week.

Last year saw the opening of Superbowl UK and Pure Gym in Castle Quarter which also changed its name from Castle Mall to reflect its new 'shop, dine, watch and play' activities.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Distressed’ 79-year-old faced paying £100 after parking for five minutes

Gavin Thorne was fined £100 for stopping for 12 minutes in an Attleborough car park. Picture: Gavin Thorne

Family evicted after sex attacker fled to Spain

Peter Futter. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Man who died after Mercedes crashed into tree is named

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Do you know how to say these strange place names correctly?

Do you know how local pronounce Hunstanton? Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

School shut after heating system fails

North Elmham CE VA Primary School is closed after its heating system failed. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brand House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

‘Underperforming’ town shop to close

Staff working in McColl’s, Aylsham were told of the news on January 27 that the store would cease trading just two months later. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agrciulture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Go-ahead for town transport plan

Light trails created by traffic heading out of King's Lynn via the South Gate. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24