Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich's Castle Quarter

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

A new entertainment venue which is the first in the UK is coming to Norwich's Castle Quarter - with the creation of 30 new jobs.

Called Boom: Battle Bar, the new game complex opens in April in the large unit once occupied by the post office and situated next to Superbowl UK. It aims to bring people together to compete in a variety of games in a fun, social way.

Boom: Battle Bar combines games including nine-hole mini golf, boules, darts, ping-pong, shuffleboard and pool with some virtual reality activities and also a bar. A spokesperson for the new venture said: "We are so excited about coming to Castle Quarter in Norwich with our amazing new concept. This is the first Boom: Battle Bar to be opened in the UK and starts our UK roll out.

"Boom: Battle Bar combines fantastic social activities with games and technology in an awesome bar environment. It will be a great place to meet up and try so many new things. We're confident it will be the new go-to place for fun seekers in Norwich."

The new addition to Castle Quarter is the latest unit to be filled with two more retailers due to be announced shortly.

Robert Bradley, centre manager at Castle Quarter, said: "This is another great addition to the leisure offering at Castle Quarter and will be a great complement to Superbowl UK as well as PureGym, Vue Cinema and all our retailers in the centre.

"Boom: Battle Bar really will be an alternative attraction: we can't wait to see it open! We are also immensely proud that Castle Quarter will be the location for the very first Boom: Battle Bar.

"This is another step on the journey as Castle Quarter continues evolving into a must-visit destination, which is great news for all our customers, our visitors, for the city and for all our tenants throughout Castle Quarter.

The launch date is set for Good Friday, April 10 and the fit out of the 11,500 sqft unit starts this week.

Last year saw the opening of Superbowl UK and Pure Gym in Castle Quarter which also changed its name from Castle Mall to reflect its new 'shop, dine, watch and play' activities.

