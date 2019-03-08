Video

High-end rental market booming in Norwich

The beautiful Nadler House with three apartments after the conversion work. Pic:Haakon Dewing. © Haakon Dewing

Three flats given the ‘designer London look’ are believed to be among the most expensive to hit the rental market in Norwich – with the biggest available for £3,000 a month.

Experts are putting the spike in high-end properties up for rent in the city down to a saturation of the buy-to-let market in the capital.

The beautiful flats at Nadler House on Cattle Market Street – two with two bedrooms, for rent for £3,000 and £2750 and a one bedroom in the basement for £1750 a month – have been created for the luxury market and furnished from top to bottom with expensive, designer items.

No expense has been spared in the properties, named after the lady behind the top-spec conversions, Michelle Nadler.

Ms Nadler is renowned for transforming run-down buildings in areas of London into top notch designer apartments and mews houses, some of which have been snapped up by celebrity buyers.

But with the property bubble looking like it’s going to burst in the capital, investors are looking at locations like Norwich where property is cheaper to buy but still has potential for high-earning tenants such as top execs relocating to the city or even footballers.

The flats are available with DPS Lettings in Norwich where David Musgrove said he has already received interest.

Michelle, who herself lives in Norwich’s sought-after Golden Triangle, said: “I’m very passionate about what I do, I can’t comment for others but there is a real buzz about Norwich.

“I fell in love with this city 26 years ago when I first visited and now the transport links are better – you can get to London on the train in 90 minutes, you can actually commute.

“I wanted to create homes which were sleek and easy to run. The wardrobes are open, for example, because I think you don’t want to be opening doors and trying to find things. It’s 21st living, functional and easy but beautiful spaces too.”

The biggest two apartments in the building, a former office, which look over towards the castle, come with parking. Michelle has created a high end vibe inside sourcing interiors from London and New York as well as recreating striking artwork in the style of pop artist Roy Lichtenstein.

Mr Musgrove, from DPS Lettings, marketing the flats, said: “There just isn’t anything else like this, Norwich just doesn’t have many high end rentals yet there is a market for them.”

