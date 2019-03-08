Delivering regional growth through pioneering research and innovation

Dr Nick Goodwin is the new chief operating officer at Norwich Research Park Original Art Photography by Joe Lenton

David Parfrey, executive chair of Anglia Innovation Partnership LLP, the body that runs Norwich Research Park, explains the strategy to deliver its ambitious vision to put Norwich on the global map.

Executive Chairman, David Parfrey at Norwich Research Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Executive Chairman, David Parfrey at Norwich Research Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

In these days of economic and political uncertainty, it's understandable that many organisations put their plans on hold until they see more clearly what the future holds.

However, with many of the serious global challenges facing us, such as feeding a growing population, preventing and treating chronic diseases and improving the long-term health of an ever-ageing population, we cannot afford to take our foot off the gas if we are to find suitable solutions that will change lives for the better and improve the economic welfare of millions around the world.

A core part of our vision at Norwich Research Park is to deliver regional growth. That means building the career and employment prospects, attracting inward investment and creating an environment for spin-out and supply chain companies to flourish.

We're already home to 115 businesses and 30,000 people. Half of these people are already working on changing people's lives, and the other half are training to be the people who'll do that in the future.

Dr Ji Zhou, left, Agri-Tech project leader, and his research assistant, Joshua Ball, with their Agri-Tech USV cereal breeding robot, at the Earlham Institute's open day at Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Dr Ji Zhou, left, Agri-Tech project leader, and his research assistant, Joshua Ball, with their Agri-Tech USV cereal breeding robot, at the Earlham Institute's open day at Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

We are fortunate at Norwich Research Park to have some of the world's greatest minds working to solve these issues, delivering world-leading research that will translate into real-life applications to ultimately change lives for the better.

Our unique mix of world-leading research institutes, a university, a university hospital and a community of businesses is focused on growing our footprint on the global map. And that's good news for Norwich, Norfolk and the rest of the East of England.

Last summer, we published our new Vision, pointing to an ambitious future. This month we are publishing our strategy which provides the roadmap to that Vision. As we now move from our thinking and planning phase to our delivery phase, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Nick Goodwin as our new chief operating officer.

Nick is no stranger to Norwich Research Park. Having been based on the park for several years, and with a science background, he has played a key role in some of the most important infrastructure programmes of recent years, such as the construction of the Centrum and Quadram Institute.

Norwich Research Park Norwich Research Park

Norwich Research Park's strategy is built around four themes:

Research and Innovation

 Pursuance of excellent scientific research that tackle strategic challenges enabling economic and social impact.

 Investing in and maximising the use of the technical facilities and capabilities across the park.

 Creation of an open environment that facilitates collaboration.

Business Growth

 Developing clusters of related high-growth businesses centred on our core sectors.

 Widening access to specialist technologies and skills to boost the research potential within business.

 Supporting a pipeline of accommodation to support start-ups through to large-scale manufacturing/service.

People and Talent

 Supporting the development of the workforce needed by the bioscience research and innovation community.

 Equipping learners with the professional, enterprise and transferable skills to apply their knowledge in the workplace.

 Encouraging continuing professional development (CPD) and access to new knowledge and training throughout the different career stages.

 Working with industry to help inform and engage in training and provide visibility for new career paths.

Community Engagement

 Increasing the public's understanding of science and how it benefits their daily lives.

 Encouraging public participation in science and creating pathways between the wider community and research.

The strategy will help organisations to make the most out of the growth opportunities Norwich Research Park offers. That includes a framework, tools and resources we need to grow our community and thrive.

One of the key things we need to do is enable more people in Norfolk, the rest of the UK and internationally to see what goes on here and the opportunities we are able to offer organisations in undertaking research.

We want to position Norwich Research Park as the honeypot that will attract relevant organisations and businesses from all over the world to make it their home, thus increasing the employment opportunities and improving the economic profile of the county.