Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Car park fees to nearly double for Norwich railway station users

PUBLISHED: 09:28 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 01 June 2019

Rail users parking at Norwich railway station are facing a near-doubling of car park fees from Saturday, June 1, instigated by Greater Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Rail users parking at Norwich railway station are facing a near-doubling of car park fees from Saturday, June 1, instigated by Greater Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

Commuters parking at Norwich railway station are set to be stung by an 85pc rise in car parking fees.

The Riverside multi-storey car park in Norwich has rail user and leisure user tariffs. Picture: GoogleThe Riverside multi-storey car park in Norwich has rail user and leisure user tariffs. Picture: Google

As of today, June 1, car park prices at the Riverside multi-storey car park for rail users are set to rise from £8 to £12 - or from £6 to £11 for a ticket validated at the station.

The charge on the rail user tariff covers a parking period of up to 24 hours. Charges for leisure users are unaffected by the price rise.

The car park, next to the Riverside Entertainment complex, was built on former railway land, giving the railway franchise operator an influence over the price of parking.

You may also want to watch:

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: "From June 1 2019, car parking charges at the Riverside multi-storey car park, opposite Norwich railway station, will change.

"Prices have been frozen for the past six years.

"The prices at Riverside have been set to reflect prices at Norwich railway station car park and other similar car parks across our network.

"Prices are set to ensure that when a passenger drives to a station they have the best chance of finding a space in good time to catch their train."

The operator also tries to encourage people to cycle to the station rather than drive, where possible, with more than 300 cycle spaces available at Norwich station.

Most Read

Mother shocked after youngsters seen knocking down fence

Youngsters were spotted knocking down protective fencing. Picture: Submitted

Disabled fans claim they were treated as ‘second rate citizens’ at Take That gig

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Terrifying’ crash caused by driver who left car on its side in middle of road

The crash happened in Wangford Road, Lakenheath Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Three months of disruption as Norwich roundabout revamp begins

Construction of the Norwich City and Norfolk County Council cycle safety scheme at Earlham Fiveways gets underway From Monday, June 3 . Picture: Nick Butcher

‘That house was a death trap’ - Tenants share horror stories of rat plague and mushrooms in the shower

When the cooker was removed from under the counter, rat droppings and more mould was discovered. Picture: Kaye Nichols

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mother shocked after youngsters seen knocking down fence

Youngsters were spotted knocking down protective fencing. Picture: Submitted

Three months of disruption as Norwich roundabout revamp begins

Construction of the Norwich City and Norfolk County Council cycle safety scheme at Earlham Fiveways gets underway From Monday, June 3 . Picture: Nick Butcher

‘That house was a death trap’ - Tenants share horror stories of rat plague and mushrooms in the shower

When the cooker was removed from under the counter, rat droppings and more mould was discovered. Picture: Kaye Nichols

‘Terrifying’ crash caused by driver who left car on its side in middle of road

The crash happened in Wangford Road, Lakenheath Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

A bug’s life – How industrious insects are recycling food waste for farmers

Soldier fly larvae are being used to turn rotting fruit waste into a valuable farming by-product. Picture: AMT Fruit
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists