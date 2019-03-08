Car park fees to nearly double for Norwich railway station users

Rail users parking at Norwich railway station are facing a near-doubling of car park fees from Saturday, June 1, instigated by Greater Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

Commuters parking at Norwich railway station are set to be stung by an 85pc rise in car parking fees.

The Riverside multi-storey car park in Norwich has rail user and leisure user tariffs. Picture: Google The Riverside multi-storey car park in Norwich has rail user and leisure user tariffs. Picture: Google

As of today, June 1, car park prices at the Riverside multi-storey car park for rail users are set to rise from £8 to £12 - or from £6 to £11 for a ticket validated at the station.

The charge on the rail user tariff covers a parking period of up to 24 hours. Charges for leisure users are unaffected by the price rise.

The car park, next to the Riverside Entertainment complex, was built on former railway land, giving the railway franchise operator an influence over the price of parking.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: "From June 1 2019, car parking charges at the Riverside multi-storey car park, opposite Norwich railway station, will change.

"Prices have been frozen for the past six years.

"The prices at Riverside have been set to reflect prices at Norwich railway station car park and other similar car parks across our network.

"Prices are set to ensure that when a passenger drives to a station they have the best chance of finding a space in good time to catch their train."

The operator also tries to encourage people to cycle to the station rather than drive, where possible, with more than 300 cycle spaces available at Norwich station.