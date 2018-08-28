Search

Norwich property firm mark anniversary with DIY SOS challenge for charity

PUBLISHED: 14:07 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:07 20 December 2018

From left: Nick Stratton (operations director, Property 1st), Paul Riches (carpenter, Property 1st), Barbara Gidney (co-owner, Property 1st), Russell Hall (contract manager, Property 1st), Roger Gidney (co-owner, Property 1st), Gary Crisp (NNAB) and Sarah Baldock (NNAB). Picture: Andy Newman

From left: Nick Stratton (operations director, Property 1st), Paul Riches (carpenter, Property 1st), Barbara Gidney (co-owner, Property 1st), Russell Hall (contract manager, Property 1st), Roger Gidney (co-owner, Property 1st), Gary Crisp (NNAB) and Sarah Baldock (NNAB). Picture: Andy Newman

Andy Newman

A Norwich property maintenance firm has celebrated its 20th birthday by undertaking a DIY SOS style project for Norfolk’s sight loss charity.

Property 1st Maintenance Ltd, a family-owned Norwich business, approached the Norfolk & Norwich Association for the Blind to transform a run-down space into a smart and comfortable staff room, where carers working at the charity’s care home, Thomas Tawell House, can take well-earned breaks.

“We were coming up to 20 years in business, and we wanted to mark the occasion by doing something in the community which has supported us over those two decades,” said Barbara Gidney, who runs the Sprowston-based business with her husband Roger.

Teams of workers from the firm spent several months transforming the space, installing a new kitchen and toilets, and creating a cosy and restful area where staff at the home, off Magpie Road in the city, can relax.

“Working in a care home is full-on, and can be stressful, so it’s really important that staff have somewhere where they can take a break,” said Sarah Baldock, deputy manager at Thomas Tawell House.

“We are so grateful to Property 1st for their generosity – the work they have done would have cost well into five figures if we had had to pay for it. It is an amazing and selfless way to mark an important anniversary for the firm.”

